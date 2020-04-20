Like everyone around the world, due to the coronavirus pandemic, I am doing my absolute best to practice social distancing and remain quarantined to keep everyone around me, including my family and the rest of the community safe.
Over these last few weeks, some days have been better than others.
As one of the biggest sports fans you will ever come across, it has been hard to get used to adjusting to life without live sports. I know for most people, this isn't considered a real struggle, but for someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports, it is.
I understand ESPN is doing its absolute best to keep all of us sports fans entertained, but we can only take so much virtual racing and 30 for 30 documentaries before we start to crave live sports again.
The reason I've been struggling lately is because, for the last few weeks, It feels like I haven't had much to look forward to.
Usually, around this time, I am getting amped up for both the NBA and NHL playoffs. I consider this to be one of my favorite times of the year.
However, because of the current situation that we are all in, none of us, including the players, have no idea when or if the season is even going to return. This includes the playoffs.
What hurts even more so, for me anyway, is that before NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman put the season on pause, my beloved (Colorado) Avalanche was ranked second in the Western Conference and were getting ready to go into the playoffs with a ton of momentum.
Not only was the team going to get some much-needed payback, but it really felt like this was our year to bring Lord Stanley (the Stanley Cup) back home to the city of Denver. Hopefully we still can.
I'll admit, it's been hard not to focus on what could be, or what could have been. Every now and then, just to turn my thought process around, I have to remind myself that the No. 1 priority isn't hockey.
Instead, it's for everyone to remain inside so that we as a country, and the rest of the globe, can help slow the spread of this potentially deadly virus. I think people, including myself, tend to forget that if we all do our part, the world as we used to know it will once again return back to normal.
It's because of COVID-19 and all of the stress that comes with it that I have allowed myself not to feel normal anymore. I've literally driven myself mad because I haven't been able to find a way to fill this void inside of me. A void that I have felt now for over a month and a half when the entire sports world was put on hold.
However, Sunday night, after watching the first two episodes of "The Last Dance," a documentary on Michael Jordan, I started to feel that void disappear.
Not only was it because I finally got my sports fix that I was desperately in need of, but for the first time in quite some time, I felt inspired again.
Don't get me wrong, I have enjoyed watching professional basketball players play H-O-R-S-E against each other. Even the NBA 2K tournament I thought was fun while it lasted.
However, neither of what I just mentioned even compares to how great it was to sit down and watch a documentary about my childhood idol. Those two hours were a complete game changer for me, so much so, that it finally feels like the world is starting to turn right side up again.
Not only has that void completely gone away for the time being, but for the first time since mid-March, I am back to focusing on the positives again rather than the negatives.
Now, just because I am back in a good spot again, that doesn't mean there's not going to be any more rough roads ahead.
It's still difficult not not knowing when this pandemic will be completely over. It's also hard not knowing when some of my loved ones can go back to work again.
After everything I have been through these past few weeks, the best advice I can give anyone who might be going through something similar to me, it's to find a way to feel positive and like your old self again.
Strangely, all it took for me was a two-hour documentary on arguably the greatest basketball player of all-time.
Wesley Magagna is a sports reporter for the Rocket Miner newspaper. You can reach him at sports@rocketminer.com or follow him on twitter @WesleyMagagna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.