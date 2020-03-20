Somewhere over the past week, and especially the past few days, life came to a grinding halt. Events are all canceled, public places have been closed, we’re supposed to stay home. In fact, I’m writing this column from my apartment in an effort to social distance and self-isolate as much as possible to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
To be honest, this is hard for me. I’m an extrovert, so isolation is a scary word. Knowing I can’t go see a movie or grab a coffee with my friends is weird, and not being sure when I’ll actually get to see them in person next is upsetting. And even for the introverts out there who don’t necessarily mind isolating for a while, there’s still plenty of uncertainty and stress as normal routines have been completely disrupted.
This is a hard time for everyone. Most of us have never faced anything like this, and there’s a lot of uncertainty since things keep changing so quickly. It’s OK to be upset about what’s happening, because it’s an upsetting thing. It’s hard to know how to respond when it feels like life as we know it has stopped.
But life hasn’t stopped.
Take a deep breath right now. Seriously, do it. In through the nose, out through the mouth. You’re alive. And yes, everything is different right now, but I think this time of slowing down can offer us a lot of lessons about living.
Life requires balance, and most of us struggle to find it. Now we have time to practice and to figure out what we each need to work on, and to discover the balance between allowing ourselves to rest and keeping ourselves engaged.
Especially in our American culture, lots of us have a tendency to go non-stop, to cram our schedules full, to chug coffee instead of sleeping, to tell ourselves we have to be productive or we’re failing. Now we’re being forced to stop, to clear our schedules, to take it slower than normal. And we can take this time to give our worn out bodies the rest they need, to slow down, and to learn to learn that sometimes doing nothing isn’t the same as being lazy.
But it’s easy to pendulum-swing to the other extreme. Some of us may give in to the temptation to do nothing except lay on the couch and binge-watch Netflix, which could ultimately lead to us feeling more depressed. We need to stay engaged and active. Get up and get moving. Do some easy home exercises or have a dance party. Get outside and get some fresh air. Drive out into that beautiful Wyoming desert and take a hike.
And the good news is that even though we’re working on being isolated, we don’t have to be completely cut off. People need other people, and we live in an age of technology that allows us to stay connected. Keep texting, calling, and video chatting with your friends. We can all support each other through this time. And we can find new ways to connect with the people that we’re isolating alongside of. Use this chance to spend quality time with the people you’re (literally) closest to. Bake something simple or experiment with weird food combinations. Play board games or card games. Have fun together doing things you may not normally have the chance to.
Another balance these circumstances can help us find is in our outlook and emotions as we struggle with our response. Learn when to allow yourself to cry, to mourn the difficulties we’re all going through, to feel the frustrations and know that they are valid. But don’t let those feelings overtake you. Learn when to wipe your tears away and find reasons to laugh. Find healthy outlets, like journaling, that allow you to process what you’re feeling and take care of your mental health.
As much as it feels like everything has stopped and we’re all doing nothing right now, realize that as humans, we’re never really doing nothing. “We breathe, we pulse, we regenerate. Our hearts beat, our minds create, our souls ingest.” (“Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium” — a movie I recommend if you’re looking for ideas.)
Life hasn’t stopped. We just have to change what it looks like for a while. Use this opportunity to learn more about yourself and how you need to grow. And remember, the whole purpose of these changes is to protect life for others so that together we can all keep learning how to live.
Hannah Romero is the digital media manager at the Rocket-Miner. She can be contacted at hromero@rocketminer.com or @hannahromero131 on Twitter.
