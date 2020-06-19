I recently read the words of a world-renowned missionary named E. Stanley Jones. He was interviewing an outstanding surgeon who said, “I’ve discovered the Kingdom of God at the end of my scalpel. It is in the tissues. The right thing morally, the Christian thing, is always the healthy thing physically.”
E. Stanley Jones said that most professing Christians live an abnormal Christian life, characterized by sin and selfishness, which they allow to go on in their daily lives.” Continuing, Dr. Jones said, “We were created in God’s image; we were created inherently for health and wholeness. Everyone, everywhere, by the image of God in us, has a makeup that has been destined to belong to Christ, for we were made by Christ and for Christ. When we choose to shake off our God-given destiny, through sin and selfishness, we suffer.”
An atheist, E. Stanley Jones quoted, said to his friend, “Oh, I’m sorry, but I don’t believe that anymore.”
Dr. Jones asks, “Why did he say he was ‘sorry’ that he didn’t believe anymore? Why didn’t he say, Hallelujah, I don’t believe that anymore?” E. Stanley Jones’ answer is powerful in its truth, “Everyone goes away from Jesus sorrowfully, for he is going away from home.” Dr. Jones added, “Is it hard to be a Christian? No, it is hard not to be a Christian. It is hard to live against life.”
Although we are all born sinners, we are wired inside to become followers of the Lord. When we find God’s way and follow it, we find peace. When we step off the way, we suffer. Perhaps, the most important thing we could ever remember is what we could be if we would surrender our lives to the Lord.
Naomi Shihab Nye wrote a poem titled “Famous.” The poem captures the essence of remembering what God created us to be and to do. Part of the words of the poem are: “The river is famous to the fish … The cat, famous for sleeping on the fence is famous to the birds watching him from the birdhouse. The tear is famous, briefly, to the cheek … I want to be famous to shuffling men who smile while crossing streets, sticky children in grocery lines, famous as the one who smiled back. I want to be famous in the way a pulley is famous, or a buttonhole, not because it did anything spectacular, but because it never forgot what it could do.”
There is not a tissue or an organ in the body that is not influenced by the attitude of our mind and spirit. We are body, soul, and spirit. We cannot be sick in one part of us without passing on the sickness to the other parts of our body. Even the attitudes we have in our minds do not just stay as attitudes there. Road rage in a disturbed individual, will eventually carry over into the lack of health in that man or woman who is living a life of angrily reacting.
None of us were created to debate with God. We may be good at it, but our debate leaves us alone, and cold out there in a lonely world that needs fellowship with God.
When Golda Meir was Prime Minister of Israel, she said, “The Jews have a fundamental problem with Moses. He led them through the wilderness for 40 years, and then brought them to the only place in the Middle East where there is no oil.”
Think of that statement. Any proper understanding of the Promised Land of Canaan would conclude that that is exactly what God did. He wanted the Israelites to be dependent upon Him, and Him alone for life, not tied to earth’s natural resources. When God appeared to the Jews and told them He was “I Am That I Am,”
He also told them He was El Shaddai, which means the God who is sufficient, the God who is enough. I suppose all of us could give excuses for why we have issues with God, but none of our reasons are worthy of merit. God is good to us, even in the air He gives us to breathe. What we all seem to struggle with is that we are unholy, and God is holy.
Dr. John White, in his book “The Shattered Mirror,” gives one of the best illustrations of this dilemma. He writes, “We can get some idea of the matter by imagining what it would be like to find ourselves … at a royal garden party, surrounded by impeccably dressed royal guests, while we are still unwashed and wearing the old rough clothes in which we have just finished gardening.”
Being a gardener myself, knowing what it is to get very dirty gardening, I understand the metaphor. What thrills me is that we all have in God, not only the promise of His approachability to us, but also that He has opened-up our approachability to Him and His kindness and His willingness to wash us when we come and ask.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
