ROCK SPRINGS -- Every day people in the world suffer loss. Grandparents, parents, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, etc.
Each one just as painful as the next.
For me, I am no different. In my 28 years on this earth, I have dealt with my fair share. I hate to say it, but some were harder to deal with than others.
However, on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 26, I heard the tragic news that Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna had perished in a helicopter crash. That shook me in a way I haven't been shaken in a really long time.
And to find out hours later that several more people were aboard that chopper. Other family members who never got the chance to say goodbye. That was a feeling of a thousand cuts all at once.
What are you even supposed to say after something like that?
Not even as a sports fan, but as a human with a heart, looking at that helicopter shredded to pieces with smoke coming out from every angle was close to the worst feeling I have ever felt. That entire Sunday, the world through my eyes stood still.
Almost an entire week after the crash, I still feel like we are all in some sort of nightmare that we just cannot wake up from.
Growing up with ESPN always playing on the TV, my dad introduced me to watching basketball at a young age. The first person he told me to look for was Kobe Bryant, who at the time wore No. 8 for the Los Angeles Lakers.
As a young kid, I didn't pay too much attention at first. However, as I got older and grew to understand the game, why it was Kobe I was told to focus on over everyone else started to make more sense.
It wasn't just his talent that caught everyone's eye. It was his fire, his drive, his competitiveness, his sheer will to win ... . It was what he referred to as Mamba Mentality.
It didn't matter if he was in the locker room preparing for Game 7 of the NBA Finals or if he was in the gym taking shot after shot.
Kobe's mentality, the Mamba Mentality … was that no one was going to outwork him. Ever.
Over the years, Kobe instilled the Mamba Mentality in millions of people. It didn't matter if you were an athlete or not. Mamba Mentality is for anyone who is willing to be more than just average at what they set out to do.
One of the biggest lessons I took away from watching Kobe over the years was to never allow myself to settle and to strive to be better each day.
I can honestly say, as someone who grew up in and around sports my entire life, never again will we witness another Kobe.
Sure, we still have dominant athletes like Tiger Woods, Lionel Messi, Rodger Federer, LeBron James, etc, -- all who are amazing athletes and masters at their respected crafts.
However, in my opinion, what separates Kobe from the rest of the pack is the reach and influence he had on people, not only the United States but around the world. In my eyes, it was second to none, if so maybe to only Michael Jordan.
All of that is what molded Kobe into such a global icon.
To this day, every kid out there who picks up an empty Gatorade bottle or crumbles up a piece of paper shouts out the word "Kobe" as they attempt to shoot into a trash can.
I don't care if you've never watched a lick of basketball in your lifetime. Unless you've been living under a rock, I guarantee you know or have heard the name, Kobe Bryant.
Hell, take out his last name even. One word ... one name ... Kobe. That's all you need.
Just the other day, one of my good buddies called me on the phone and asked me what it is I will remember most about Kobe.
What I thought was a loaded question at the time; I still don't have an answer for.
Over the years, I've built up so many memories; it's hard to narrow down what I'm going to remember most.
If I had to attempt an answer, I would say ... what I'm going to remember most about Kobe wasn't just what he did on the court, but also off of it.
Don't get me wrong, his five NBA Championships, two Olympic gold medals, season MVP award, his two scoring titles and 18 all-star selections are impressive. The list continues to go on.
However, it was the next phase of his life that had me and everyone else who rooted for him excited. His journey of being a father to four beautiful daughters.
If you go back and watch him attend his final Lakers game this past December, you would have seen with him his daughter Gianna or "Gigi."
The smiles the two shared throughout the game and while interacting with the players were hard not to notice. It was just as rewarding as watching Kobe lift the Larry O'Brien trophy as many times as he did. It was a moment that the entire world got to see Kobe be a father when he wasn't behind closed doors.
Even when he wasn't off being a dad, he was coaching Gigi and her eighth-grade traveling basketball team.
As someone who never knew Kobe or had the privilege of meeting him, I guarantee if you were to ask him when he was at his happiest, he would say when he was being a father. Or what he liked to call "a girl dad."
Just the impression you would get from him while he was coaching Gigi and watching her play, his smile would light up the entire room.
Before the accident, Kobe was in the process of passing his legacy down to his daughter. Just watching highlights of Gigi, it literally looked like a mini Kobe on the floor -- fadeaway shot and everything.
For me, that is what makes this tragic event even more dreadful.
Next to paving the way for youth girls' basketball, Kobe was also helping grow the professional game, including the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).
At the end of the day, to sum it all up, I'm not just going to remember Kobe as one of the all-time greatest athletes to walk this earth.
Even more importantly, I'm going to remember him as a husband, a father, a coach, a mentor. I’m going to remember him as someone who inspired millions of people across the world.
Without him, sports would not be where they are today.
Through my eyes, Kobe was a hero. Even more so, he will forever be a LEGEND.
Moving forward, the best way I know how to honor Kobe is to attack life 100% every day and to never allow myself to settle. Because of him, I will always have in the back of my mind someone else is out there working just as hard or if not harder than I am.
Thank you Mamba for everything you did. Not just in my life, but for everyone else around the world that you touched. You certainly made this big rock we live on a much better place.
R.I.P. Kobe and Gianna Bryant, John Altobelli, Kerri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser, and Ara Zobayan.
Wesley Magagna is a sports reporter for the Rocket Miner. You can reach him by email at sports@rocketminer.com. For exclusive sports coverage, follow him on Twitter @WesleyMagagna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.