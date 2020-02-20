In nature, when an organism is threatened, certain biological changes occur. Heart rate increases, respiration changes, brain function reverts to more basic, "flight or fight" scenarios, and higher executive functions are forgotten. Sometimes this works to save the critter's life; sometimes it doesn't. In this case, the "organism" is the State of Wyoming. The threat is budget disaster, and the response is less thought-out than one would expect for a mature governmental entity. In trying to rescue our economy from the inevitable ravages of energy cycles, our State is employing a desperate, short-sighted, quick-fix strategy in the guise of a wise land-deal.
Officials of the state of Wyoming are contemplating -- and negotiating -- the purchase of 1 million acres of land and 4 million acres of underground mineral rights, old "checker board" lands that were originally given to the railroads by the federal government in order to promote economic development along the rail corridor. More recently, Occidental Petroleum acquired these lands and rights through the purchase of Anadarko Petroleum. Now they are, apparently, for sale.
This is a huge "WHOA" moment. Several points need to be seriously considered before the state takes one more step toward buying this land.
First, what would this "biggest government purchase since Alaska" cost? And, as an aside, what happened to the decrying of "big government" anything in this state? Optimistic estimates run from $500 million to $700 million. Those estimates do not include the costs of items such as surveys that will be added to the actual purchase price. They also do not include subsequent costs involved in the management of the lands, much less the costs of operating an oil and gas enterprise, or preparing and administering leases, payments in lieu of taxes promised to county governments, or lost earnings that would otherwise accrue if the money was kept invested as it is now.
Second, where will these funds come from? Apparently, 75% will be taken from the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account, which has about $1.6 billion right now. That sounds fine until you realize that this account is also called the "rainy day fund,” and the legislature regularly taps it to pay for our public schools. Even without this land purchase, it will drop down to about $630 million in 2024. Emptying that account does not leave much to be used if the skies should open and we experience real rain. Also, attention should be paid to the second word in the account's title: Stabilization. It would be difficult to project a stabilizing influence coming from the investment of funds into the same industry whose fluctuations required the establishment of the account in the first place. And this land would be a long-term investment, totally unsuited for a fund established for instant liquidity.
The remaining 25% would come from the Permanent Mineral Trust Funds or the Common School Fund. The Permanent Mineral Trust Fund provides a grant that goes to every municipality in the state annually. There was legislation proposed to cut those funds for our towns and cities this year. Interesting that towns that depend on those funds to provide basic services to Wyoming citizens are in line far behind a big land purchase. Also, try to explain to our struggling school districts why they should give up education funds in favor of an energy production speculation.
Third, is there any hope that this land purchase will insure a safe financial future? It has been said that a profitable cow is one grazing in the shadow of an oil well, so it is smart to look at potential upsides to the idea. Unfortunately, recent technological advances in the drilling industry have dramatically increased the supply of natural gas. Market pressures being what they are, many smaller oil and gas companies are declaring bankruptcy due to low prices for their over-produced product. It does not seem like an opportune time for an inexperienced group of elected officials trying to learn how to run a production company to jump into the business. The boom-and-bust nature of the energy industry is still a reality. How would putting all of our resources into that same industry be a winning solution for the state?
We, as citizens of this state, deserve answers to all our questions, and we deserve political leaders who scrutinize ideas such as this one with a critical eye. It frightens me that schemes such as this one are debated in the dark and then presented as the grail we should all covet. We all understand that Wyoming is in a dangerous situation, but we hope the frontal cortex will over-ride the brain stem reflexes. I trust my fellow citizens will give this proposal deep consideration and will vote their conclusions.
Joyce Evans is a lifelong resident of Wyoming and serves as the vice chair of the Powder River Basin Resource Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.