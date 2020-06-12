After speaking with one of our local coaches the other day, he told me that there are a lot of life lessons learned through sports.
As someone who grew up playing sports and now has the opportunity to cover them, I couldn’t agree more with his statement.
For me, sports have been everything. I could go on and on about what they have taught me throughout my life but I will only list a few of the big ones.
One of the first lessons I have learned through playing sports is that no matter how many times you get knocked down, you have to do whatever it takes to get back up again.
A good example of this, for me anyway, is when I was only five years old and was learning how to ice skate. I can’t tell you how many times I fell down and got frustrated with myself. However, instead of opting out and deciding to quit, I continued to show up to each and every lesson. Years later, I eventually worked my way up to power skating (the highest level) and became a hockey player.
Another important lesson that I have learned is that just because you’re the underdog, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t go out and compete.
I’ll never forget when I was playing for Team Wyoming and we went on to qualify for nationals in Dallas, Texas. Before even stepping foot in the arena, every opponent on our side of the bracket counted us out simply because we were from Wyoming.
By the end of the tournament, not only did we have a winning record, but we made sure that no one ever underestimated a team from Wyoming ever again.
Lastly, one of the greatest life lessons I have learned through playing sports is that no one is bigger than the team.
What this means is that it doesn’t matter how great of a player you are or how great your individual stats may be. If you don’t come together as a team, you won’t accomplish what you set out to do.
So many times, even outside of sports, I have seen someone come in on day one and act like they own the place. It doesn’t take long before they figure out that having an attitude like that will get them nowhere.
Imagine playing a game of baseball. You as the pitcher trying to play every position on the field. There is no way you could possibly cover all that ground by yourself.
Instead, you have to have trust in your teammates. You have to know that the people next to you, the ones who are fighting alongside you will be there to back you up when you need it.
One of the shortest yet greatest quotes in all of sports in my opinion is “Do your job.”
As long as everyone does what they are supposed to and performs to the best of their ability, more often than not, you will be successful.
Wesley Magagna is a sports reporter for the Rocket Miner. You can reach him via email at sports@rocketminer.com or follow him on Twitter @WesleyMagagna.
