While we ring in, not only a new year, but a new decade as well, let’s make a commitment to each other to change the destructive behaviors of the previous decade.
People of this country have become so polarized, that it seems like there is no longer a way to come together.
Between toxic politics, out-of-control mass shootings, skyrocketing murders and suicides, and global warming/climate change, no wonder we feel so helpless. Do we really want to carry all of this old, negative energy into a fresh new decade, with all of the promise that it holds?
We can begin by simply listening to one another, instead of arguing. Almost everyone has their own opinion — many of them probably differ from your own opinions. Calmly listen to what they have to say, you don’t have to agree with them, and then calmly offer your side. If you cannot reach an agreement, just agree to disagree and walk away instead of getting into a heated argument. It is not necessary to win every argument. It seemed like a few decades ago, we were able to do this.
According to Everytown For Gun Safety, from 2009-2019, there have been 223 mass shootings in the United States, resulting in 1,280 people shot and killed and another 937 shot and wounded. How can we just accept this and move on? We have become so used to hearing about mass shootings, that we just look at the television and ask where and how many death, and then move on with our day.
If you believe it could never happen in Rock Springs or Green River, just ask someone who lives in a city or town where a mass shooting has occurred if they ever thought it could happen there. We all need to do our part to learn of the warning signs of how someone can become a sniper, and be conscious of those around us.
If we see someone acting differently, let someone else know, whether it’s the police, counselor, teacher, clergy or someone else in a position to get them help, before it gets to the point of mass shootings. This also goes for those you believe are capable of harming themselves or someone else. Also, contact your Congressmen and demand they begin legitimate work on gun legislation, as well as mental health help for those who are in need. This should not be a left or right issue, it is a human issue.
Something that can go a long way in interactions — or lack thereof — is to take your eyes off your phone, social media and gaming, and just take time to interact one-on-one with people. Tweeting, texting, facebooking, instagrasmming and gaming are not the same as actually sitting down to dinner with your family, or going to lunch with a friend.
Find activities you enjoy, and you will probably find other people with like interests to strike up conversations with and possibly make new friends. take walks or look at the Things to Do in the Rocket Miner and find an event to attend. Just limit your screen time, who knows, you might even save your eyes.
A picture I saw a few years ago of an older lady during a visit from Pope Francis brought this to mind. While everyone else in the crowd was eager to capture the event on their phones, this woman was spotted just leaning on a fence, watching the Pope, actually enjoying the moment — how it was meant to be enjoyed — in real time, while cell phones were lifted all around her snapping pictures. She was easy to spot in the crowd. She was the one with the smile and look of contentment on her face.
We all need to follow the lead of Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist, who gained international recognition with her passionate speech during the UN Climate Change Conference this past September, and who was also named 2019 Time Person of the Year. Her activism at such a young age, gives me hope that the health of this planet is in good hands. If we do not take care of Earth in this decade, it will not be around, or at least, uninhabitable for future decades.
I know, this might all seem too simplistic to solve these complex issues, but we need to begin somewhere. The do-nothingness of the past decade has done just that — nothing.
We have a brand new decade in front of us with all of the promise it holds. Let’s not carry our toxic baggage from the past decade into this new decade.
Happy New Year and happy new decade to us all.
Connie Wilcox-Timar is a lifestyles and community news reporter. She can be reached at lifestyle1@rocketminer.com.
