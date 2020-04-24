One of the more wonderful parts of our precious state of Wyoming, especially Sweetwater County, is sagebrush. These plants are native to our desert land while these sage seeds are big business to other states where sagebrush seeds are seeded by airplanes. The cost goes into the tens of millions of dollars. Gnarled branches of sagebrush seem tough as nails, but the truth is, sagebrush is fragile. Some mighty specimens of sagebrush in the upper head waters of Little Bitter Creek stand between 10-12 feet tall.
Elk and deer love these giant sagebrush specimens as their refuge in hunting season. Most of us hunters have studied a valley of sage for hours, seeing deer or elk run there, but this tall sagebrush has given these deer and elk a free pass to parts unknown. Tall sagebrush is to deer and elk what a southern briar patch is for a cottontail rabbit. Sagebrush is home. Sagebrush is life itself to sage grouse. They nest on the ground around sagebrush and eat its leaves.
The pungent smell of sage is one smell I love in Wyoming. The sharp odor is strong after rain or after driving over a shrub.
Only certain plants can survive in deserts and high plains like ours where little rain falls, heavy winds blow, summer is hot, and winter with its dry snows and blizzards are bitterly cold. God has placed within the DNA of sagebrush, ways to adapt to these harsh environmental conditions.
Thinking of sagebrush makes me realize that God is waiting to help each of us survive awful conditions like our current 2020 pandemic. The narrow leaves of sagebrush are covered with tiny hairs that give them a silky sheen. These silky sheen hairs help the sagebrush water itself. At night, the tap root of sagebrush pulls moisture from deep down in rocky soil, up, up, up, to water shallow branching roots that grow near the surface. During the day, the shallow roots of sagebrush use this stored water to keep the shrub alive.
After prairie fires, sagebrush is slow to fully grow back. It sometimes takes five to 15 years for sagebrush seeds to have the right kind of moisture in the spring so that the seeds germinate. When the seeds do germinate, it may take a few human lifetimes for a plant to stand tall enough to hide a deer or elk.
This is my 44th year to live in this beloved sagebrush country. I know well that sagebrush is not the same kind of specimen as a redbud or dogwood tree in the south, nor is it an exquisite specimen such as redwood or sequoia trees. But sagebrush is living proof that God never gives up working even with the most seemingly worthless parts of His mighty creation.
His ways are so different from our ways. What we might call a hopeless and fearful pandemic of waiting for help, is for our God a special time of opportunity for Him to work. And God is working. People are coming to faith in Christ because of these coronavirus fears. What may look like death in a period of dryness, or a trying time patiently waiting for hope, can be God’s agent for testing our metal and teaching us endurance.
As with sagebrush seeds, what is dry, dusty, and dormant is not necessarily dead. Our wonderful Creator can keep His spark of life alive in a seed that appears destined for decay. Seeds found in the graves in Egypt some years ago were thousands of years old. Yet, those old seemingly dead seeds, when planted, grew.
Now I know we are all wondering what we can do in this shut up period of waiting for businesses to open and the virus pandemic to be in our rearview mirror. Have you considered going out in the wonderful desert around us or fishing down at the Flaming Gorge? Bring a meal to the water’s edge without bringing any wood or charcoal along. Then pick up some dead sagebrush, and after making a fire ring, roast some hot dogs, and smell the sagebrush as it provides your fuel.
If God can use sagebrush for His purpose and His glory, never forget that we are far more valuable than sagebrush or a mighty sequoia tree. God never gives up on us. He wants to redeem us, make us like Him, messengers of hope to our fearful world. God is ready to germinate seeds of His making that have been buried in an almost forgotten busy life.
In this pandemic slow down, there are dreams that may appear impossible to our spouse, our family, or our friends, but God can do it. He wants to work His miracles in each of our lives. Remember, if God can use sagebrush all around us, we ought to never quit reminding each other that God never gives up on using us. While there’s life, there’s hope in the Lord here in our Red Desert.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
