Between the ghosts, graves and gift of redemption, I love “A Christmas Carol.” It’s one of the stories that I’ve revisited the most, be it reading my dog-eared paperback, listening to dramatic recitations, or watching the Muppets or Mickey Mouse interpretations and then comparing them to Bill Murray or black-and-white classics.
This creation of Charles Dickens, the man who invented the modern Christmas holiday as one book and movie adaption put it, rewards repeat viewings. We can learn much from the optimism of Tiny Tim, the steadfastness of Bob Cratchit and the willingness of Ebenezer Scrooge to change his ways.
Scrooge is a despicable, miserly man who doesn’t recognize how much his greed and self-centeredness hurts himself and others. However, as we follow him down toward his dark and unmourned end, we see him escape his deserved fate and find a more fulfilling life that comes with sharing what he has.
His course corrections follow the appearance of holiday specters who point out mistakes, forgotten dreams, missed opportunities, and costly consequences. But there’s something Mr. Dickens left out. In real life, even if you’ve adjusted your attitude, your ghosts don’t go away after presents are unwrapped and the Christmas feast is consumed.
Over the years I’ve heard many people lament how people’s absences loom heavily over the holidays and new year. The focus is on what they’ve lost or will lose in the future. The final spirit Scrooge faces casts a long shadow. His stated title is “Ghost of Christmas Future,” but we all know the grave lies in everyone’s future.
Reminders of death’s unavoidable touch are painful. They may come in the form of an empty chair, unstuffed stocking, or smiling faces that are only present in dusty snapshots. They might be felt in the nonappearance of a Christmas card or a silent telephone. These heartaches are common, but maybe they would hurt less if we acknowledge and share them.
Fears and sorrows isolate us. Much suffering goes unnoticed in silence. We strive to present a picture-perfect exterior while feeling broken inside. I think this is more the norm than the exception. Whether my expectation is right or not, there is a straightforward way to break the cycle. Death plays an important role in the holidays and should be offered a seat at the table, but keep him in his place and don’t let him dominate the festivities.
Acknowledge death and the people he’s taken. Remember the good times and be willing to share the mix of joy and sorrow that comes with the recollection. Don’t feel bad for crying or laughing or doing both at the same time. There’s honesty in tears and sharing them with others.
Powerful memories, along with the recognition of death, remind us of the urgency of life. Scrooge improved many lives, including his own, because he knew the importance of seizing the opportunities that remained. In the end Scrooge knew he’d have a final visit from the Ghost of Christmas Future, but he realized he need not fear if he lived more wisely and generously.
Death and sorrow are part of the human experience, as are the promises of resurrection and new life. I’ve been taught that celebrating the birth of a savior at Christmas is only part of the cycle and is completed by remembering Christ’s sacrificial death. The Son of God came to Earth to freely offer an eternity in heaven at the cost of his own life. I believe without the death of Jesus, life would be meaningless.
Dickens, through the redemption of Scrooge, invokes the original reason for the season and reminds us there’s hope for all. We’re free to choose what we do next.
My advice is not to ignore the ghosts and the reminders they offer. Honor them and the ones that we miss by making life better for others. That’s how you keep Christmas well, along with the rest of the year.
God bless us, every one!
Caleb Michael Smith is the editor at the Rocket-Miner. He can be reached at editor@rocketminer.com.
