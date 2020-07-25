Have you ever heard a Divine whisper? One of the sons of Korah a couple thousand years ago said, “Be still and know that I am God!”
I discipline myself many times to not turn on the radio or not turn on a CD with music I like when I am traveling alone. Why? As wonderful as music is, it has a way of drowning out the still small voice of God. The problem is not with God, but with me, if I fail to hear His voice speaking to me. I can easily drown God out. It is easy to be pre-occupied with listening to news or music.
Back in early June, my wife was out of state and I was awakened for a good part of the night. The wind was ferocious, and rain was pounding down. As I was awake, God began to speak to my heart in a way that He has many times spoken before. In a way, it was a whisper to my soul. In another way, it was louder than a full orchestra.
Our home was lit up over and over with light flashes as lightning pierced the night sky. I could see clearly for moments in the dead of night. Then after the lightning, I counted the seconds before the rumbles of thunder rolled overhead. The timing between the lightning and the thunder grew closer until the flashes of lightning and the roll of thunder seemed almost simultaneous. In the storm, I heard God telling me, “I am still in control of your life. Nothing catches me by surprise. I come almost out of nowhere and fade into the east with low rumbles until the storm is fully over. But I am in control. I love you, and everything in your life is under My control.”
I never have to think long to know God is speaking to me in the display of His mighty power. He is truly an awesome God. When I am camping in the mountains and storms are coming, I never grab the bear spray and hold on. No, rather, I look at the sides of my little tent or our trailer, and I wonder, “Will this flimsy tent withstand the storm?” or “Will this little Casita get rolled over by the wind?”
God has my attention. I do not feel like arguing one single point of life with Him. He rides on the wind. He is in the rain. But I know He has awakened me to remind me He is King of the world, and He wants to be King of my life. There is a stillness, even in the storms of life, that God uses to speak to our hearts if we are listening.
Some years ago, my wife and I were sitting on a rock at Lonesome Lake with the Towers of the Cirque all around us, looking up into the blue sky. We were catching cutthroats, and that is another way God speaks to me. What was He saying to me then? He was saying, “Do you see and feel and understand My majesty as you occasionally hear those two climbers inching their way up Pingora Peak guarding the west side of Lonesome Lake?”
Those climbers on Pingora Peak were not the first climbers. These climbers passed my wife and I up our treacherous climb to the Cirque of the Towers. The first recorded accent of Pingora Peak was in 1940 by Orrin Bonney, Fank Garnick, and Notsie Garnick. The word Pingora is a Shoshoni term meaning high, rocky, and inaccessible peak. In the panorama of the cirque, Pingora taunts a rock climber the very second, he or she enters the cirque from the top of the infamous pass. The rock quality of Pingora is rumored to be the best for climbing in all the towers of the cirque in the Popo Agie Wilderness.
Are the calls from so far away, echoing in the circle of towers, calling out, “I am in trouble,” or are they calls of triumph at making a few more precipitous feet higher above the valley floor? I did not know. I stopped and prayed for those daring climbers to make it home to their wives and families. But then I was back to watching the wonder of the scene.
In the silence, I heard God telling me, “Did you ever think I would help you and your wife get to see this incredible display of My majesty?” It made me cry with joy. There before my eyes was a huge moose out in Lonesome Lake, swimming across the water.
Walking back to the truck the next day over treacherous miles of marble sized hail and incessant rain, again, I heard Him speaking. What was He saying? He was saying, “Keep going! I am with you all the way.” Oh, listen. Is God calling you, saying, “Be still and know that I am God”?
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
