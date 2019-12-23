The year 2019 will go into the Cowboy State’s history books for a great many reasons – many of them not very pretty.
One big example was Wyoming’s normally benign highways turned deadly in 2019, as a nearly all-time record was set for people killed in traffic accidents.
As of this Dec. 19, some 142 people had died compared to 111 for the entire year of 2018. And getting close to previous all-time record of 150 set in 2014.
Worst economic news came with the bankruptcies of coal companies and the human toll that resulted from them.
In Gillette, companies are still sorting out the aftermath of the Blackjewel companies’ financial demise. Two huge mines, the Belle Ayr and the Eagle Butte, were shut down by that financial fiasco by the national coal company giant, idling 600 workers.
On the bright side, it looks like many of the Gillette area jobs will be preserved for the near future.
A worse situation is in the small towns of Kemmerer and Diamondville, both a coal mine and a power plant are in the process of being shut down, leaving 300 workers idled. And even longtime retirement benefits are threatened because of the bankruptcy actions.
On a bigger statewide picture, the Rocky Mountain Power Co. says it will be closing down giant power plants in Rock Springs, Glenrock, and Gillette sooner than previously expected.
The overly-anticipated demise of the fossil fuel industry both nationally and locally could be welcome news to folks who believe that industry causes climate change. The harsh reality to Wyoming citizens is that decline of fossil fuel industries may provide a cold, hard reality check to thousands of people relying on paychecks from that industry.
The Donald Trump presidency has seen the elimination of some onerous regulations such as one rule that resulted in a fine to a Wyoming rancher of millions of dollars for building a small pond. That rule was eliminated and the rancher was saved.
Bad news hit the ag community when a major canal collapsed near Torrington during prime irrigation season. High summer temperatures almost ruined crops before repairs were made and the water flowed again to 488 producers in two states.
As of the country’s most windy state, the good news is that thousands of huge turbines continued to be developed in 2019. Plus there are more on the drawing boards.
Squabbles over how, or whether, to tax these whirling behemoths will be a continual bone of contention going forward.
The year saw the installation of a new governor, Mark Gordon, who is arguably the most prepared person for the job we have seen in the last 50 years. He had been the state treasurer.
Our biggest state institution, the University of Wyoming, sustained a big shock when the trustees failed to renew the contract of President Laurie Nichols. It was all done in secret; no reasons were ever given. She has moved on to Black Hills State in Spearfish, and UW is on the hunt for a new president. Lots of controversy swirled around that situation, including efforts by state media to learn the rationale behind the dismissal, but at this time, still no answers have been forthcoming.
In 2019, Wyoming citizens saw their state capitol building turned into a treasure. After fours years and $337 million ($581 for every man, woman, and child in the state), this amazing edifice opened in mid-summer to rave reviews. The facility rivals any museum or attraction in the state, according to former Thermopolis publisher Pat Schmidt, who now lives in Cheyenne.
Longtime geologist Ron Baugh of Casper has a dim view of our energy future: “The first thing that comes to mind about the high (low) points of the last year is the continued demise of the coal industry and the continued shrinking of Wyoming’s tax base,” he says. “This will have a continued negative impact on every person, town and county in the state. If not felt individually, it has and will continue to be felt collectively.”
“I believe that Wyoming is on the brink of major changes the likes of which we old timers have not seen in our lifetimes. I hope that Wyoming can make the changes and still be Wyoming,” he concludes.
Also in 2019, moves were made whereby the state’s seven community colleges can start offering four-year degrees in some fields. This was heralded by Brad Tyndall, the president of Central Wyoming College in Riverton.
Wyoming was founded because of the railroads. In 2019 we celebrated the 150th anniversary of the construction of the rails across the country. Wyoming and the nation celebrated the driving of the golden spike in Promontory Summit in Utah Territory on May 10, 1869.
In commemoration of that, the biggest steam locomotive ever, the newly-restored No. 1404 Big Boy, left Cheyenne and traveled west and back again to celebrate the event, delighting crowds wherever it went.
And perhaps the biggest surprise of the year was Kanye West adopting Wyoming as his new home. The musical superstar bought ranches near Cody and Greybull and is planning on moving some of his business interests to the Cowboy State.
And finally, we all celebrated the 150th anniversary of Wyoming giving women the right to vote. What a wonderful milestone that only Wyomingites can celebrate! It can be argued about the why and how it came into being way back when in 1869, but the fact remains it happened here first and it was real.
Next: Looking ahead to 2020.
