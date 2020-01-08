It’s easy to be charmed by a movie. Walking out while the credits are still scrolling, you may find the acting, music or message enrapturing. While those feelings make a great day, and shouldn’t be taken for granted, what I love most are the movies that linger in your brain.
I’m getting ready for the 2020 Sundance and Slamdance film festivals. Between the two events, I’ve seen more than 100 films, and even more shorts, around the hills of Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, over the past decade. You know you’ve watched an exceptional flick when it stands out among the rest, even a year later. With that in mind, let me offer some impressions of my favorite screenings, 12 months removed.
”Little Monsters” — Horror comedy is one of my favorite subgenres, and this zombie movie provides a great mix of light and dark. A failure of a man takes his nephew on a school trip to an amusement park next to a military base suffering a zombie outbreak. As the undead overrun the countryside, the protagonist and audience fall in love with the dedicated kindergarten teacher, played by Lupita Nyong’o, who fights to save the lives and innocence of her students.
Employing her determination, optimism and ukulele to keep the children alive and oblivious of the soul-scaring dangers surrounding them, she inspires bravery and sacrifice in others. The movie reminds us of the power in facing danger and still being able to “shake it off” for the sake of those who look to us for comfort.
“We Are Little Zombies” – Why are the dead walking? By that I mean, what do four Japanese kids do when they become orphaned and homeless? The answer is become super famous pop stars.
This subtitled musical follows four teenagers whose worldview has been shaped by video games and other digital media. The quartet forms a band called The Little Zombies to avoid the oppression of adults who don’t understand, and their revolutionary call is “We are zombies but alive.” Their coping mechanism turns into a national movement, making them idols. Taking comfort in old memories and new friendships, they sing “it doesn’t matter if you’re alive or dead.” They see the value in both, and so should we.
“Midnight Family” – In Mexico City, a capital with about 9 million people, there are fewer than 45 government-operated ambulances. To fill the need, for-profit ambulances patrol the streets with scanners looking for patients and profits.
Documentary filmmakers followed a family who operate one of these ambulances as they deal with bone-crushing accidents, corrupt police and aggressive drivers. The brothers and their father push themselves to be first on the scene and provide professional care, all with the risk that they won’t be paid if they’re not the fastest or if the victims don’t have money. If put in the same spot, I wonder if I would place the well-being of another family ahead of my own.
“Dons of Disco” — Other than having Eiffel 65’s “Blue” permanently stuck in my brain, I wasn’t familiar with the Italo disco scene. That didn’t matter as this documentary provides a great crash course on Europop along with meditations on the role of the artist and audience perceptions.
In the 1980s, an American singer recorded tracks that were lip-synched by an Italian model. The act sold millions. Years later, both men claim they provided the spark behind the success. They, along with their fans, continue to debate which is more vital to the performance — the voice or the body, the music or the image?
“Untitled Amazing Johnathan Documentary,” later renamed “The Amazing Johnathan Documentary” – There’s a category of movies where people at the end of their life look back and try to frame their legacy. The director admits he intended to tell this kind of story, but the subject complicated the desired narrative.
The titular renegade comic built his career subverting expectations before he announced his retirement, claiming he had months to live. Years later, many questions remain unanswered.
There’s a moment when the movie screeches to a literal halt. It’s not when the director finds out the magician employed rival moviemakers to chronicle his end. It’s not when there’s an ugly confrontation over the comic’s health or when a Oscar-winning producer enters the game. It comes when the director finds himself pulled from this comfortable position and thrust into the spotlight. Separating reality from illusion is difficult, especially when a master of misdirection is hellbent on making things chaotic.
“Mike Wallace is Here” – A friend of mine in a video broadcasting class earned the nickname “Mike Wallace” for a series of ambush interviews. She stuck a microphone in the face of anyone who wandered into reach, catching multiple wide-eyed high school classmates in wide-eyed glory. I texted her before watching the documentary about the late journalist, who was well known for his crusading, truth-chasing spirit.
Relying on interviews with colleagues and old footage, the film revisits landmark stories along with lesser known details of his life. It was interesting to see him discuss the days when newscasters would take a break from headlines to personally promote cigarettes or to talk about his depression that led to a suicide attempt.
The world still needs truth seekers, and while Wallace is gone, he provided an example that still worth following.
...
I wasn’t even halfway through my top 10 list when I realized this would be a beast of a column. Two immediate solutions came to mind. One: Stop writing. Tie off the summaries I had finished and leave out some of my favorites. Two: Keep writing, but make some hard cuts.
Neither idea seemed acceptable. Fortunately, I came up with a third option: Write enough to fill two columns. So next week, be looking for the second half of my list where people face life-or-death scenarios, the end of the world, and other beginnings.
Caleb Michael Smith is the editor at the Rocket-Miner. He can be reached at editor@rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.