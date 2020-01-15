Sometimes the words come slowly. Crafting columns may require wrestling with the draft for hours as it kicks and screams under your edits. Sometimes the words pour freely, pulling you ahead as you try to keep up.
Writing about movies from the Sundance and Slamdance festivals falls in the second category. It’s easy to recount memories of comedy, romance or pathos if you’ve seen examples of the best.
Not a lot of extra research has been required for this two-part series. While I scribbled down details during and after the movies, these summaries have been mostly drafted off the top of my head. Other than double-checking the titles and cast lists, viewing one foreign language trailer, and making sure I had the right medical facts, these are based on the impressions that remain strong nearly one year later.
“Relive,” which was later renamed “Don’t Let Go” – Death need not be the end in this thriller. A detective, played by David Oyelowo, goes into mourning when his brother’s family is murdered. His priorities shift, however, when he hears from his beloved niece, who is calling from a few days in the past.
Setting aside doubts and confusion, they team up and find her actions can change his present, such as where her body was found. Literally working back and working forward, they race the clock to keep their family alive.
“Sudan, the Last Male Standing” – This documentary is set at the game preserve where the last northern white elephants spend their days. We spend time with the security guards who protect and care for the animals. Their love for the elephants are clear, especially when sickness or other threats arise. Doing what’s good for the ailing patriarch, the last of his kind, looms heavily on their hearts.
Extinction draws near but is not inevitable. Advances in DNA may provide another chance, but only if people are still willing to defend the future.
“Corporate Animals” – What’s a little treachery and cannibalism between co-workers? When a team-building exercise goes disastrously wrong, existing office tensions are quickly magnified. Trapped underground and with no expectation of rescue, heroes and villains arise when old roles and expectations are found to be insufficient.
Now the situation is dire, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t lots of humor to be found in this dark comedy. I would liken it to an R-rated episode of “The Office,” which also includes Ed Helms. It provides a friendly reminder that those who prefer a survival of the fittest mindset should not assume they’ll be alive at the end.
“Tomorrow Man” – In this romantic film, a doomsday prepper, played by John Lithgow, looks for likeminded individuals in what he believes are the final days. His interest is drawn by a mysterious woman, portrayed by Blythe Danner, who is always stocking up on groceries and other supplies.
So begins a romance where they test each other’s comfort zones and find a reason to live other than the end of the world. While the movie concludes with one of the most wicked twists I’ve seen it years, I believe it displays an optimistic outlook. With the right partnership, you will be prepared to handle whatever comes next.
“Give Me Liberty” — What would you do if on the unluckiest day you’ve ever had, you also met the love of your life? A medical transport driver must decide to what risks he will take to win a girl’s heart, get neighbors to a funeral, solve a family money problem, and, if he can still find the time, keep his job. And don’t forget, roads continue to be closed as a public protest grows in size and passions.
Refusing to say no to people in need, our hero must navigate a steady stream of obstacles and threats, as does his love interest, a wheelchair-bound woman with ALS who feels like she enjoys few freedoms. There is no easy way forward, but one must try when you know it will make a difference to those who depend on you.
“Divine Love” – This sci-fi movie offers up a world in the near future where Christianity has evolved. Between an increase in power and an emphasis on motherhood and procreation, the church has created a divide in Brazil where married families with children are given preferential treatment. The story centers on a religious but childless office clerk. She discourages couples from getting divorces all while praying to start her own family and regularly consulting her pastor at a 24-hour drive-thru confessional.
A miracle occurs, but it also triggers a crisis in faith that threatens to claim her job, marriage, societal standing, and place in the church. While the form of Christianity she practices isn’t compatible with the scriptures I follow, especially when it comes to unorthodox forms of marital therapy, I welcomed the chance to contemplate religion’s impact on relationships between individuals and the divine.
“One Child Nation” – Propaganda seeks to reshape the past, but some memories are inscribed on the heart. In this movie a Chinese documentary maker explores her homeland’s one-child policy, which was meant to improve the quality of life and access to resources but also led to the deaths of an untold number. She shares stories of personal loss and unintended consequences of limiting the number of permitted offspring, including abandoned children, child trafficking, and hidden sacrifices in her own family.
The interview that still haunts me is a midwife talking about the lives she’s touched. Her home is filled with colorful banners from thankful families. She says she can’t recall how many babies she has delivered, but she knows the exact numbers of abortions she performed.
China revised its policy, but the consequences linger. The director warns of the danger of covering up the past, because forgetting the cost means we might have to pay the price again.
...
I hope you take a closer look into these movies and the worlds and ideas they illuminate. Better yet, maybe you can join me in this year’s festival screenings in a few weeks. Tickets are still available, and while the logistics are tricky at this late date, believe me when I say it’s worth it.
