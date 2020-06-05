Life ought to be at its best in our home. Underneath the foundations of church and nation is the home. If we are going to show love and kindness and forbearance anywhere, we ought to let it begin in our home. Courtesy ought to reach its highest level at home.
A young woman was enrolled in a ladies’ boarding school years ago. She went out one night with a handsome young fellow who took her hand as they happily left the school. When they returned, the young man lifted his hat to the lady at the door, with all the courtesy of a fine young gentleman.
The matron of the school happened to see the sight, so she spoke to the young lady afterwards. “Who is that young man?”
The young lady answered, “He’s my oldest brother.”
Greatly surprised, the matron remarked, “Why, he treated you with all the courtesy with which a man would treat his bride to be.”
Life ought to come to its zenith of love and courtesy in our homes. I remember reading a book years ago about the difference in two homes where there came a sudden leaving — an unexpected death. In the one story, two brothers were quarreling at the breakfast table in the older brother’s home. The younger brother was badly hurt, and sadly, he got up from the table in bitterness, with his face beet red with burning anger.
The issue was not that big a matter, but the two brothers would not budge in their positions. Before noon that day, tragically, that younger brother jumped off a cliff, plunging to his death. Twenty years later, the older brother was telling a friend about that tragic day. He said, “I have never, for one waking hour, got away from that sad parting with my precious brother. Oh, the shame of it and the bitterness of it. I blame myself in our quarrel that we parted like that.”
The other story I read, was of a carpenter, on one sacred morning. This humble loving man tarried quite a bit longer at home, embracing his wife and holding his precious new baby. He told his wife how deeply he loved her. He sang to their baby. Then with those sweet words of kindness and song, he was off to work on a tall building.
That day, tragically, he fell to his death. His wife, many years later, will not stop speaking of the sweetness of their parting, on their last morning together. Life ought to be its best at home. We all ought to be trained to give our best, to each other, in our family, whether it is with our spouse, our children, or our parents. Is that ongoing quarrel, that rift, that unforgiveness and that bitterness going to accompany you to your grave?
I own an old, old book that has these words written in it to dads and moms. “Parents, you occupy the most strategic place on earth in your son’s life. Your position of responsibility for your child, cannot be abdicated. Let more and more of this truth of your parental responsibility, burn like a coal of fire into your inner conscience.” At this very paragraph in the book, there is penciled in, the name, “Bobby Keyser.” It must have been the Mom or Dad reading about their important role at home with their son, and they took it to heart, penciling in the name of their precious son.
James Russell Lowell, once wrote, “Once to every man and nation, comes the moment to decide, In the strife ‘twixt truth and falsehood, For the good or evil side.’”
The successor of Moses, Joshua, took the times he was living in very seriously. He purposed in his heart, not to sacrifice the future on the altar of the immediate. He declared, “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” He left the land of compromise behind. He came out of the twilight zone. He took a stand in the sunshine of God’s love and leading. He purposed in his life to put his family and God first.
The biggest battles of our lives are most often lost in a single wrong decision in a single hour on one fateful angry or bitter day. The biggest victories are the victories won in a single right decision in a single hour on a truly repentant day. Tonight, since the wind was blowing too strong to plant the seeds in my garden, I came to the office, and a kind lady brought in a weeping man who was heading home to his wife on the bus. She told him not to come home. Thank God for the wind. Both the kind lady and this weeping husband now know Jesus as their Savior. We are in the same family now.
The weeping man at first would not take any food money, but I told him, “You’re my brother.”
I’ll not soon forget Scott saying, “You’ve done too much already.”
I told him, “Don’t rob me of the joy of giving.”
Love ought to be its best, taking care of each other in our family, and in God’s family.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
