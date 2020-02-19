The annual special edition that takes a close look at the past year is upon us. Progress 2019 sections will start appearing in the Rocket Miner print and e-editions on Saturday, March 7. I like to think of it as our yearly opportunity to provide a stage for local businesses, government entities, clubs, recreation groups, and organizations to crow about their accomplishments. We provide the venue and turn it over to them to host the revue.
I believe it’s our biggest and most-read section that we do every year. The special section continues to grow and mature along with the community it reflects. As part of that, we’re doing something different this year in that we’re not publishing Progress 2019 as giant bricks that would weigh heavy on our hardworking and dedicated mail carriers. Instead, a new section will be published each Saturday in March, starting with the education and recreation section and continuing with the community and organizations, government and health, and business and industry sections.
We’re really excited about last year’s accomplishments and are looking for partners to share success stories. To make it easier, let me answer some common questions:
What is it? While the overall theme of Progress 2019 is found in its name – think about advancement, making headway or moving forward – how groups wish to present themselves is up to them. Submissions might focus on awards, certifications or milestones reached in the previous year. Sometimes people use it as a chance to focus on dedicated workers, showing those who are role models for the staff or community. Others take it as a chance to introduce themselves to the community or remind people what they offer and what they do well.
Who can get included? If you think you fit into one of the sections I’ve mentioned, please consider this your invitation to get involved. Interested entities can reach out to me at editor@rocketminer.com to get plugged in. We want people to share articles and photos showcasing what they think is worth repeating.
How much does it cost? Well this part depends. Some groups prefer to purchase an ad, which does come with a price, so they can control everything from the grammar to the layout to the positioning. Others prefer to submit photos and stories to the news department, which works to give them a gentle editing polish and occasional trim before putting them into Progress 2019. The choice and final price tag is up to the participants.
When do you want submissions? I would “joke” and say last week, and then “joke” and say I’m not joking, but the honest answer is “as soon as possible.” Splitting the project into four sections means we’re juggling four sets of deadlines. In general I note that the submissions that are received the earliest usually get more space and more photos than ones that come in right at the wire. The sooner stuff is sent, the better.
Why should we participate? Visitors to the digital or physical newspaper archives will find the Rocket Miner Progress editions to be good snapshots of the community. Looking through the photos and the achievements and the ads will highlight the best we had to offer that year.
Personally, I’ve long been a fan of the Will Rogers quote, “If you done it, it ain’t bragging.” When times are good, we should share our triumphs. When times are bad, I think it’s even more important to share our successes to encourage people to persevere and remain optimistic.
The Progress edition continues to change with our community, and to best reflect the people we serve, I hope you take up my offer to be part of the 2019 edition (and beyond).
Caleb Michael Smith is the editor at the Rocket-Miner. He can be reached at editor@rocketminer.com. His staff says he should tell people to follow him at twitter.com/ CalebMiklSmith.
