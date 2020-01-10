We’re a week and a half into 2020. How are your New Year’s resolutions coming?
If you’re like most people, they’re already starting to waver, if not straight up crash and burn.
New Year’s resolutions usually seem to be well-intentioned but poorly executed, to the point that they’ve almost become a joke. No one really expects them to last — even a lot of the people who make them.
Admittedly, resolutions are hard, and making them — then watching them fall apart — can sometimes feel more harmful than helpful. In light of this, many people have stopped even trying.
But I don’t think we necessarily need to give up on resolutions altogether. We just need to make some adjustments in how we approach them.
I’ve always loved the concept of resolutions — using the new year as a time to refocus, reevaluate your life, and figure out things you want to change and do better. But for a long time, the resolutions I made were doomed to failure for the reasons that most resolutions are — they were either too vague or too ambitious.
I would come up with goals along the lines of “exercise more” or “write more.” But with no plan of how to make that happen, I had little motivation to make it happen, and those plans were over before they began.
I think people as a whole began to realize the downfalls of vague resolutions, which led to me hearing the advice that resolutions should be specific. So I tried, and somehow still failed, because the specific goals I made weren’t realistic, and I still didn’t have good plans for reaching them. And because I didn’t see results right away, or couldn’t keep up with all the things I wanted to be doing, I got frustrated and gave up.
So trust me, I know the struggle of having great intentions, being excited about your resolutions, then feeling like a failure when they fall apart.
But over the last few years, with plenty of trial and error, I’ve started reframing the way I think about resolutions, which has helped me see more actual progress in accomplishing some of the goals I’ve set for myself.
Here are five things I continually remind myself of when it comes to the resolutions I make, and how I put them into practice last year when I made a resolution to write every day.
1. Baby steps! Resolutions should be specific and small. Choose something that seems easy, that will fit into your normal schedule without making you do too much extra work.
Figuring out how to write every day, I figured I could spare 15 minutes, so I started by setting a timer and writing just for that amount of time.
2. Don’t make too many resolutions. Even with small goals, making too many of them will add up and can become overwhelming. It may be best to focus on just one or two resolutions you can keep up with.
Last year, despite having several goals, I found out pretty quickly that I was going to focus on writing every day so that I could keep up with it and actually make it happen.
3. Get into a routine that becomes a habit. Find a specific time of day to work on your resolution, or attach your resolution to something you already do regularly to remind you.
I decided I would make my daily writing part of my nighttime routine, so I wouldn’t let myself go to bed without having written.
4. Let your resolution evolve over time. Maybe you took on too much, and you have to scale it back to make it realistic. Maybe you’re doing great keeping up with your goal and want to challenge yourself by adding on more. Both of those things might happen at different points.
Once writing daily became a habit, I eventually stopped setting the timer. Some nights I hit inspiration and wrote for an hour. Some nights when I was exhausted from a crazy day, all I could get out was one or two sentences. But that was OK — I was still writing.
5. Most importantly, do not beat yourself up! Life happens, and sometimes that means our plans just can’t happen. Don’t get mad at yourself or feel like you’ve failed if you can’t keep up as much as you wanted to. And especially don’t let your goals falling through a few times make you give up on them entirely. Keep reminding yourself than anything is better than nothing. Do what you can when you can, and be proud of it.
Pretty early on I decided to focus my daily writing on my novel I’ve been working on. Some days, I didn’t get to work on it, but I reminded myself of other writing I’d done that day — for my job, or other projects that came up, or even on social media. That was still writing. It wasn’t quite what I had in mind, but it was enough.
Also keep in mind that while the new year is a good time for resolutions, Jan. 1 isn’t a magic date. If you want to set some goals but haven’t yet, you haven’t failed just because you didn’t get going right at the start of the year. The ultimate goal is to make progress and improvements, and there’s no wrong time to start that.
So here we are, a week and a half into 2020, and whether you’re keeping up with your resolutions, giving up on your resolutions, or you haven’t made any resolutions at all, I hope these thoughts help you with the goals you set for yourself.
Remember, any worthwhile change is always a slow process that takes work. As Rosa Diaz puts it in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Two steps forward and one step back is still one step forward," and that will get you further than sitting down and giving up. Just keep moving.
Hannah Romero is the social media manager at the Rocket-Miner. She can be contacted at hromero@rocketminer.com.
