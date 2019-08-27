Shannon Hale, author of the Princess Academy and Austenland series, visited the White Mountain Library a few years ago. In her talk to excited fans and/or aspiring authors, she lamented that she didn’t have the time to write all the stories that she had in her head.
I was sitting in the audience, taking copious notes and clutching a copy of one of Hale’s books that I hoped to get autographed. Her admission caused me to pause and contemplate the pain contained in that confession. She’s a prolific author, adept at crafting characters and dialog that makes readers smile, but she recognized that she isn’t able to capture every story in a form worth sharing with others.
Ongoing changes at the Rocket-Miner have me thinking about Hale’s dilemma. Time and space limit everyone, especially those working with hard deadlines. Looking at the stack of stories I’ve got prepared for Wednesday’s paper and the number of pages I have to work with, I know not everything will make the print edition. While I’m going to have to make some tough calls, cutting some awesome photos or bumping engaging stories for another day, I take comfort in the fact that nothing goes to waste. We may print two days a week, but we are always posting online.
There’s unlimited space in the digital arena, and Rocket-Miner staff members are adding more content to rocketminer.com, www.facebook.com/rocketminernewspaper, and www.instagram.com/rs_rocketminer than ever before. Let me share with you some of the features that extend beyond the printed page:
— Dear Abby has been a part of my regular routine since 2004, my first year as a wire editor. I was responsible for building national and world news pages with stories from The Associated Press, along with using syndicated features to fill the opinions page. Before then I was familiar with the column and the family legacy that keeps the advice flowing, but it became a part of my daily reading. That trend continues to this day.
Rocket-Miner readers can now enjoy more of Abby’s wit and wisdom than ever before. You may have noted we’ve tweaked the teaser at the end of column to say, “Read Dear Abby daily at rocketminer.com.” Instead of only sharing the columns that coincided with publication days, you can pull up her insight every day of the week.
— Puzzles and comics are other features that people turn to on a daily basis. My family has provided many examples of that. I remember when my sister got into sudoku, especially Pat Sajak’s Super Sudoku. Then there’s my grandmother’s impressive crossword skills. I marvel thinking at the answers she’d fill out ... without Google ... in ink.
Whether you’re getting your daily dose of Dilbert or your favorite crossword word puzzle, it’s a comfort you look forward to. Rocket-Miner staff are still posting the comic pages on a daily basis along with the individual sudoku puzzles. Want to see the answers that stumped you or the latest comical punchline? There’re all just a click away.
— Wyoming has attracted some gifted writers and photographers. It’s great when members of the public send us submissions or when we have a polished piece to share.
In the case of the latter, we are posting more free examples from our sister publications and members of the Wyoming News Exchange. The exchange was formed to supplement wire services and help Wyoming newspapers showcase the stories that touch the mind and the heart. They may range from in-depth policy stories digging into politics to profiles on colorful characters to lighthearted, quirky briefs.
We send the best of the best that we produce to the exchange, and then receive the same in return, which we gladly share with our readers at no extra cost.
— We’ve had an uptick in letters to the editor as of late, a trend which I hope continues. In the past, when we didn’t have enough local writers who felt strongly enough about their positions to send us an email or a letter, we turned to a roundup of editorials from newspapers around the state.
It’s a treat to read pieces carefully crafted by other editorial boards or concerned citizens. I love it when they offer a great metaphor, a telling statistic, or an argument I haven’t considered before. That’s why we still post them online for free to peruse and ponder.
— All of these examples are in addition to the source documents, sidebars and extended picture galleries we often tease online, and they don’t count the national or world stories that we often post without fanfare. Neither does this include the original reporting or community submissions that we offer in the form of breaking news, government coverage, lifestyles, sports, obituaries and special editions.
Those who pay a subscription will enjoy access to more of our features, but if you haven’t visited our pages in awhile, I invite you to explore the multitude of “open access” features that are available for free.
We want rocketminer.com to be a daily part of your routine. That’s why we make sure stories are added every day, even through the weekend, to give you the news you need. The scope of the Rocket-Miner isn’t shrinking; it’s expanding into new areas.
Thinking back to Hale’s talk, even though she knew she couldn’t get to every story, that didn’t stop her from doing as much as she could. That’s an attitude that we aim to follow.
So to quote the exhortation she wrote in my book, “Tally ho!”
Caleb Michael Smith is the editor at the Rocket-Miner. He can be reached at editor@rocketminer.com.
