Lately we have had a plethora of dark clouds, but little, if any rain, which our county badly needs. I am longing for another double rainbow when God comes near to us, as He does so often in clouds.
Last night a man was passing through Rock Springs. He stopped and attended a portion of our prayer service. Just a very few people were gathered. This man was in deep need of a miracle, a double rainbow or two. He begged for help and another of our pastors put him up at a local motel. This man in his 50s was weeping. He reached out to us as pastors to touch us. As he was weeping, his nose was running strongly.
We listened to his story and we gave him the help he needed. Yet all the help he was asking for, was beyond what we could give. It is difficult to realize that the help we give, is far short of what people need the most. Yet, often, God seems tv have a way of taking difficult situations and circumstances to picture for us all, a tapestry of His grace.
One man left the church saying, “Your job as pastors is so difficult.”
Often helping others is how I find God sending his double rainbows to my own life. Dr. Leslie Weatherhead from London, years ago, told his favorite story of watching the making of a Persian rug. I have watched Persian rugs being woven when I was in Turkey. Dr. Weatherhead’s story for me is unforgettable.
In the making of a Persian rug, the rug is hung vertically on a frame. Young boys are hired to help, and they are posted in the rear of the rug, standing at different levels. The artistic designer stands out in front and calls to the boys to pull certain threads. Sometimes the boys make mistakes.
Dr. Weatherhead told of owning his own Persian rug given to him by an Arab sheik. The rug has a yellow irregularity in it. He prizes this irregularity as proof, evidence of the rug’s value. He says that it shows it was not made by machine in a carpet factory.
One day, he asked a young Persian rug maker apprentice, studying in England, “What happens when a boy makes a mistake?”
The apprentice answered him, “Quite often, the artist does not make the boy take out the wrong color. If he is a great enough artist, he weaves the mistake into the pattern.”
Those words sent me on a journey. Think of Milton’s blindness, Alexander Pope’s grotesque deformity, Keats and Emily Bronte’s tuberculosis, Emerson and Tennyson’s chronic infections, Swinburne and Flaubert’s epilepsy, and the neuralgia of Gamaliel Bradford and Charles Dickens. There is hardly a sound body in the roster of the world’s most distinguished writers. Often each distinguished writer bears a spiritual anguish within.
Goethe, who was quite healthy, said, “I never had an affliction that I did not turn into a poem.
The poet Heine wrote, “Out of my deepest sorrows, I compose my songs.”
Back during the Civil War, a Quaker family lived in Pennsylvania. Against his father’s wishes, his son Jonathan ran off and enlisted in the cause of the North. Time passed and no word was heard. One night, Jonathan’s dad had a dream in which his son was badly wounded. The next morning the father arose and headed for the battlefield.
When he arrived, the commander told him he had permission to search for his son, but that he probably was dead due to the heavy fighting that day and the death of countless men. As it was nightfall, the father lighted his lantern. He walked out on the battlefield searching for his son among the multiplied dozens of dead, dying and injured men. The task proved more and more impossible.
Jonathan’s father began to call out as he walked, “Jonathan Smith, your father seeks you.”
As he walked, men would call out to him, “I wish I had a father like you.”
He continued shouting, “Jonathan Smith, your father seeks you.”
He heard a faint voice. “Over here, father.” Drawing near to his son, he heard him say, “I knew you would come, father.”
His father knelt beside him, picked him up into his arms, and slowly made it off the battlefield. He dressed his son’s wounds, placed him in his buggy, and brought him home, where he nursed him back to health.
One of the greatest joys I have known in life is that whatever it is I am facing, my Father in heaven has come to rescue me. He has brought songs to my heart, joy to my spirit, and hope to my soul. There is no mistake in life’s tapestry that He cannot weave into His divine artistry for His glory.
It makes me sing, “It is no secret what God can do. What He’s done for others, He’ll do for you. With arms wide open, He’ll pardon you. It is no secret what God can do.”
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
