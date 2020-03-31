Like many people around the globe, these last few weeks have been hard to get used to.
Each day that passes, it feels like I am crawling out of my skin more often than not. Multiple times, I’ll turn on the TV expecting to see a live sporting event or I’ll even catch myself pulling out my phone wanting to call some buddies to go work out.
If this coronavirus pandemic has taught me anything, it’s that people should not take advantage of the simple things.
For me, I feel more than blessed just to have a roof over my head and food on the table.
As an avid sports fan, it warms my heart every time I turn on the TV and see a professional athlete step up and help out the best they can.
Just the other day, Drew Brees, quarterback of the New Orleans Saints and his wife Brittany donated $5 million to the state of Louisiana for coronavirus relief.
Drew is not the only famous athlete to step up during these difficult times. Right down the road, New Orleans Pelicans star and last year’s No. 1 overall NBA draft pick, Zion Williamson, did his part by covering the salaries of every Smoothie King Arena worker for 30 days.
It’s stories like theirs that gives people hope. It’s also what makes sports so great.
To help pass the time, since I haven’t been able to watch live sporting events, I’ve been doing the next best thing. I have been going back and watching my favorite sports movies/documentaries.
For anyone that needs their spirits lifted, I highly recommend watching my all-time favorite sports movie “Miracle.”
It’s a true story about the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team and how they rallied to defeat the Soviet Union and later go on to win the gold medal in Lake Placid, New York.
What makes this story so great is that Herb Brooks, the coach of Team USA, built this team from scratch with a bunch of college kids rather than professionals.
It’s what he called the “right” players, not the best players.
To this day, team USA winning that game is considered the greatest moment in North American sports history.
Every time I feel down and need something to make me feel inspired again, this movie is my absolute go-to for that.
Another thing I suggest for those who may not know is to go online and watch all of the Make-A-Wish pieces on ESPN. If that doesn’t inspire you, I don’t know what will.
Growing up, for me anyway, the light at the end of every dark tunnel has always been sports. Through my eyes, football, basketball, hockey, soccer... these “sports” mean so much more to me than just a game.
It’s because of sports, who I am today. Without them, I do not know what I would be doing. For so many years, especially as a kid, there was no better feeling than going off to battle with my brothers by my side.
Trust me when I say, there is no better feeling than walking into the locker room on day one with only one goal in mind and having everyone come together to achieve that goal. That is a moment no one should ever take for granted.
The most important thing I think anyone can ever learn inside of a locker room is the word “brotherhood” or “sisterhood”. Being apart of a team means either failing or succeeding together. There is no better teacher for that than sports in my opinion.
Now that I am grown and no longer playing, the way I feel inspired again is by watching sports on TV and by going out and covering them around the community.
Bottom line, for all you “non-sports fans” out there, if you are having trouble trying to get through these difficult times, I highly recommend giving what I said a try. It just might be what you need to get you back on your feet.
Wesley Magagna is a sports reporter for the Rocket-Miner. He can be reached at sports@rocketminer.com or follow him on twitter @WesleyMagagna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.