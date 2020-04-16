ROCK SPRINGS -- Since day one I have been a hockey fan. Some would even say I'm more than just a fan, but an enthusiast.
My obsession with this sport started when I was only a few years old after watching "The Mighty Ducks" for the first time.
For those who have never seen any of the Mighty Ducks movies, let me just give you a quick rundown of the first one that came out in 1992.
It's about a reckless lawyer named Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) who gets arrested for drunken driving. For his community service, Bombay must coach a youth hockey team (the Ducks) made up of a bunch of kids who can barely skate, let alone win.
Later on in the movie, Bombay and his Ducks go up against his former team, the Hawks. Not only are the Hawks the best team in the league, but they are still coached by Bombay's former coach, Jack Reilly.
I can't tell you exactly how old I was when I first watched this film, but I can tell you how the show made me feel.
Not only was I pumped up on adrenaline, but soon after I was out in my driveway with my older brother's hockey stick shooting pucks at an old fence, pretending to be one of the Mighty Ducks.
Less than a year later, I was taking ice skating lessons at the Rec Center preparing for my first year of youth hockey.
What I thought was going to be the time of my life at the time, turned into something completely different. After only a few practices I wanted to quit because it felt like all we ever did was practice ... practice ... practice. It took about a month before we played in our first game.
At the time, I wanted to quit hockey altogether, however, my parents wouldn't let me. Every week they would say "go get ready for practice" and the first thing I would do is try to come up with an excuse not to go.
No matter how concrete I thought the excuse was at the time, my parents would continue to drive me to practice week after week and for that, I am eternally grateful.
If not for them, I would have missed out on so much. Not only all of the friendships and memories I made over the years, but even more so, I would have missed out on all of the emotions that come with the sport.
It is because of those emotions I grew to love the game.
For all you athletes out there, take a minute and think back to when you were a kid. What was going through your head every time you scored a goal or made a great play to help your team win the game? The answer to that question is simple. It was joy and excitement right?
Even the not so good emotions. The ones you would get after coming up short or hitting the post with only seconds left to tie the game. Those are important too. Hockey for me didn't just teach me how to win, but also how to lose and that's why I developed such a passion for the sport.
Not only is hockey great because how I see it, but also because of how it makes me feel.
To this day, I still can't explain how I feel every time I take that first step onto the ice. The best way I can describe it is like stepping off of a cloud and into a new dimension.
For those of you that don't know hockey all that well, especially because we live in Wyoming, just imagine the rush you would get going up against five opponents who are trying to take off your head, while at the same time, trying to find a way to put a tiny piece of frozen rubber past a goalie and into a net that's only 72 inches wide and 48 inches tall.
Might I add, all of this is being played on a sheet of ice with knives on the bottom of your feet, going well over 20 mph (depending on how old you are.)
Some people would say this is totally insane. Others, including myself, say there is nothing like it. Through my eyes, it takes a special type of talent and even more so, a special type of athlete to play this game.
Unlike in football or basketball, you can't just walk out onto the ice and expect to move around the same you would on a field or on the court.
Before you can even think about playing in an actual hockey game, you need to know how to stop. You need to know how to turn. You even need to how stand up straight and keep yourself balanced so every time someone comes up next to you, you don't go down like a brick.
Growing up a die-hard Colorado Avalanche fan, one of my favorite sounds next to the goal horn going off inside the Pepsi Center (home of the Avalanche) is the sound of the ice.
Some people might find that odd, but to me, the sound of the blade of your skate digging into the ice is like music to my ears. I'm sure I'm not the only hockey player to think this either. Unless you have heard this sound before, you probably have no idea what I'm talking about.
I know not everyone out there is going to agree with me when I say hockey is the greatest game ever invented, and that's okay. The reason I feel the way I do is because from the first I stepped foot out onto the ice as a five-year-old, hockey has been nothing but amazing to me.
Between the amount of money, blood, sweat, and tears I have poured into the sport, I would be lying if I said I never got anything back in return.
It's because of hockey that I have gotten the opportunity to travel the country.
It's because of hockey that I know how hard you have to work if you want to achieve something. Even more importantly, it's because of hockey that I know what it means to be a part of a team.
It's crazy to think back on how all this started just because of a movie I watched when I was little. It's funny how life can work at times.
