I know Mother's Day was a few days ago and that I'm a bit late, but I would like to share why I'm thankful for my mom.
Throughout my entire life, she has always been there for me. It didn't matter if I was having a good day or a bad one, she was always there.
As a kid, I remember going out with the other neighborhood kids and causing mischief from time to time. Nothing ever serious, but whenever I did get into trouble, my mother never judged me.
Instead, she would sit me down and I would have to explain to her why I did what I did and why it was wrong of me to even put myself in a situation that could land me into trouble.
Looking back, those talks with my mom shaped me into the person I am today. Without them, I never would have learned right from wrong. I never would have learned how to respect myself and others. I never would have learned how to say please and thank you. I never would have learned how to ask for help. Even more importantly, I never would have learned how to take responsibility for my mistakes.
I can honestly say, from the moment I was born, my mom has been my greatest teacher and supporter in life. She not only taught me how to be a good person, but also how to carry myself, even when times get hard.
Those who know me best, you know that I hate losing. It doesn't matter if it's in sports or playing video games. In my mind, losing in anything is the absolute worst. That's just how competitive I am.
One memory I will never forget is when I was a senior in high school. It was during hockey season and it was our last home game of the year.
Halfway through the game, me and two of my teammates were skating down the ice and into our offensive zone. At the time, it was three forwards against one defender and it looked like we were about to score.
After receiving a perfect pass from my teammate, I remember looking at the goalie and he was way out of position. I knew as soon as I shot the puck that I was about to score and give my team back the lead.
However, as I watched the puck travel through the air, suddenly, out of no where, the goalies glove appears and makes the save at the last second completely robbing me of a goal.
At this point I was so irate, I broke my stick my over the crossbar and skated back to bench and threw the other half of my stick into the trash can.
A few shifts later, I noticed one of my teammates getting pushed into boards after the whistle. Once I noticed what was going on, I skated toward him to help him out and before I knew it, I was pinned against the boards with two kids from Cheyenne punching me in the head.
Already in an angry state of mind, instead of just letting the refs come over and take control of the situation, I decided to exchange punches back and a few minutes later, both me and my teammate were kicked out of the game for fighting.
Moments later, once I got back into the locker room and started taking off my equipment, my mom walked in and started yelling at me. Before she even got one word out, I knew what I had done. I knew that my performance that night embarrassed not just her, but the rest of my family.
It was at that exact moment, I told myself, moving forward I would do a better job controlling my emotions and since then I have.
Now, I know I have a lot more memories that I can share of me and my mom, but I chose to share that specific one because that day had such an impact on me.
Not only did it hurt knowing that I disappointed my mom, but from that moment forward, I knew I wanted to be better. After everything she has taught me, I knew that I could be better.
Like I said before, there has never once been a time when I couldn't count on my mom. No matter what kind of situation I get myself caught up in, good or bad, I always know that I'll have someone to talk to and someone that is always going to love and lookout for me. Just like she does with the rest of our family and for that, I am truly grateful.
I know I don't say it enough, but I love you mom. Happy Mother's Day! I hope it was the best one yet.
Wesley Magagna is sports reporter with the Rocket Miner newspaper. He can be reached at sports@rocketminer.com or follow him on Twitter @WesleyMagagna.
