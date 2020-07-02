With the Fourth of July weekend vastly approaching, I have to admit that I am feeling excited; even more so this year.
Not only do I get to celebrate America’s birthday with fireworks (which I love setting off), but this is the weekend that I finally get to meet my twin nieces who were born just a few months ago, this past November.
As a brand-new uncle I have no idea what my reaction is going to be when I pick the girls up for the first time. For months now, I have pictured that specific moment in my head and each high light reel I think of ends up with me having the biggest smile on my face.
Fortunately, thanks to today’s technology, I’ve gotten many chances to FaceTime and have Zoom sessions with my sister to see the babies, so I am very thankful for that. However, after months of digital contact and watching the babies eat and sleep over the computer, it’s only fitting that I get to officially meet them over the Fourth of July weekend.
To be honest, I haven’t bought any fireworks yet for this year’s festivities. However, this time around I don’t feel like I need them. In a sense, meeting my nieces are all the fireworks I need.
Based on what I’ve seen these past few months over zoom, Frankie and Ayla (the twins) are going to be a lot to handle, but in the best way possible.
As the youngest of four siblings, I have always been the “baby” of the family. Not any more! Now is the time that I get the chance to step up and be the role model. As the youngest, I have always taken pride in looking up to my older siblings. It didn’t matter what the situation was, being able to learn from their experiences and having their examples to go by has always helped direct me in life, especially when it came to my passion… sports.
As a huge sports fan, what has me really excited about being a brand-new uncle is that hopefully I will be able to share my love of the game with my two nieces. For my entire life, I have put so much passion into the industry; it would be incredible if Frankie and Ayla turned out to be the same. But if not, I completely understand. Even though I have yet to meet them, I have so much love for the two already; I will support whatever it is they choose to do in life.
Going back, whenever I picture being with my nieces, I always like to think about me taking them ice skating for the first time. One of my earliest memories growing up was being out on the ice with my oldest brother and him teaching me how to skate. How great would it be if I was able to pass that skill set down to my nieces? Let me answer that … absolutely fantastic!
Not just as a long-time hockey player, but soccer too was another game that I grew up playing and have a ton of love for. As soon as Frankie and Ayla pull into town, you bet one of the first things I’m going to do is grab a ball and start kicking it around with them in the backyard. Even if the ball is twice their size, that’s OK. I just have a feeling that they are going to love it. Besides, what kind of uncle would I be if I didn’t at least try to get them to smile and have fun?
All sports aside, my main focus this weekend is going to be spending time with my loved ones. It’s not very often that my sister, who lives in California, comes back to Wyoming to visit. I’m going to make sure I take this time to soak in every second of their company.
Last thing, what also has me at the edge of my seat for this weekend is having the chance to see my parents faces light up when they pick up their first set of grand children for the first time. For months now, from the second the twins entered this world, both my mom and dad have been crawling out of their skin anxiously waiting to meet the babies.
Unfortunately, due to the current pandemic, traveling to California has not been an option. Instead, with the help from Amazon, my parents have been buying every baby gift available making sure Frankie and Ayla know that their grandparents in Wyoming love them.
Wesley Magagna is a sports reporter for the Rocket Miner. You can reach him via email at sports@rocketminer.com or follow him on Twitter @WesleyMagagna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.