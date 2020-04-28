Like many NFL fans, I spent last weekend in front of my TV watching the 2020 NFL draft. Every April I get excited for the draft, and this year was no different.
Just because the draft was virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic, in my eyes that didn’t take anything away as a fan. If anything, going virtual only took away from the players and their families. By this I mean, the guys who were drafted weren’t able to walk across the stage and shake hands with or hug Commissioner Rodger Goodell. For years, doing so has been like a right of passage for those who are fortunate enough to hear their name called.
For the fans that did tune in and watch the draft, you saw how Goodell at times, from his basement, would take a few minutes and congratulate the players after being selected. He would even give them virtual hugs and welcome them into the NFL family. I know this was different than in years past, but being in our current situation, it was the best he could do at the time.
To be completely honest, I’m just thankful that the draft even happened on time. With everything being delayed or canceled lately, having the draft gave sports fans something to look forward to again.
From Thursday to Saturday, the draft took our minds away from what was happening outside our front doors and allowed us to focus on something positive again.
For me anyway, one of my favorite parts about the draft every year is watching the reactions from both the players and their families after receiving that certain phone call.
After a lifetime of hard work and dedication to the sport, I can only imagine all of the emotions they must feel when they hear the coach or general manager on the other side of the call say “Congratulations, welcome to the ... “
As for my favorite team, the Cincinnati Bengals, I loved every pick this year. Not only did we get this year’s Heisman winner and national champion in Joe Burrow, but with the first pick of the third round, No. 65 overall, we also got Logan Wilson, former inside linebacker for the Wyoming Cowboys.
Not only as a Bengals fan, but just in general, this pick was special. Just a few weeks ago, I was trying to guess what team he would land with and during every one of my mock drafts, I never once had him going to the Bengals.
However, Friday night as I was scrolling through Twitter, I saw a post at the top of my feed that said, “BREAKING NEWS: CINCINNATI HAS INFORMED LOGAN WILSON THEY WILL BE TAKING HIM WITH THE FIRST PICK OF THE THIRD ROUND.”
At first, I didn’t know if the post I was looking at was true or not. Not just that, but right before the Bengals made their pick, the Carolina Panthers moved up and I knew they were in need of a linebacker as well. Honestly, I would have been okay with either team selecting Logan at this point, but as soon as I heard Goodell say the Cincinnati Bengals select Logan Wilson, linebacker, Wyoming, the nerves I had immediately turned into excitement. I’m sure it was like that for all of us Wyoming fans who were watching.
Outside of Burrow and Wilson, I also loved the other five picks Cincinnati made. Overall, I thought we did a great job addressing our offensive needs and even more importantly, we rebuilt our defense back up.
Now, I know some of us had mixed emotions about the draft being virtual at first. However, by the time the final pick was made and all of the analysts signed off, I thought the entire process went smoothly. So did many others. According to ESPN, this year’s draft set an all-time record with 55 million views. There was even a few general managers that said this year’s draft was one of the best ones they have ever been a part of.
If I had to pick one thing out, my only downfall I had with the draft being virtual was I thought at times it lacked excitement. Throughout most of it, it seemed a lot more laid back than in years past. However, as viewers, that should be expected when everyone is inside their own home.
Don’t get me wrong, I definitely would have preferred to have the draft in Las Vegas where it was originally scheduled to be, but overall, I thought the NFL and ESPN did a great job with little they had to work with. As fans, we still got to enjoy the thrill of the draft and watching peoples dreams come true. We even got to enjoy playing the guessing game when you guess where certain players end up.
As to what I’m feeling now is still excitement. Following what I considered to be another successful draft, I cannot wait to see these players take the field with their new teams. Even more so, as a fan of football, I’m excited for the upcoming season. My only hope now is that it starts on time.
