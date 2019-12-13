THIS IS PROGRESS? Ten years ago, our kids bought us a toaster.
Shiny white case. Four slots, wide enough for bagels.
“We’re having fun now!” I proclaimed as we took it on its shakedown cruise, toasting up enough slices for four hungry breakfast eaters, all at once.
“Man, this is livin’,” I said.
The other day, though, just one decade later, I heard a pop, saw a flash, and the two port-side slots quit working. The two slots on the starboard side were still functioning. But, once half your toaster has flamed out, do you really want to be in “limp mode,” waiting for the other two slots to burn down the house? I think not.
On a shelf in the basement was a classic Toastmaster toaster that my family used for years, then was given to me in 1973 when I got my first job and moved to the Wild West. It may have belonged to my grandmother, who died in 1968, which would explain why my parents – thrifty people – had an extra toaster to give away.
I remember the day, sometime during the 1960s, when my father sat at the table in our breakfast nook, putting a new cord on this very toaster. (A label on the bottom says it operates on both AC and DC current. Gnarly!)
Turns out that our old Toastmaster still works. I did some research on the internet (so it has to be true), and discovered that this model was first manufactured by McGraw Electric in 1947. That’s 72 years ago, math fans, and it still works. My dad’s “new” cord is in perfect working order, 50 years after he installed it. McGraw Electric was successful enough making these puppies that in 1957, it merged with Thomas A. Edison Inc.
Yes, THAT Thomas A. Edison.
So, for now, we’re getting excellent service from a device designed two years after World War II.
“Woo,” as they say, “hoo.”
There’s been a lot of “progress” lately. I never thought we’d be taking photographs with a telephone, and on the verge of seeing self-driving cars with no steering wheels. That said, I notice that phone calls aren’t as clear and reliable as they once were. And I don’t know about you, but I’m NEVER getting in a car with no steering wheel. Ever.
An appliance designed seven decades ago is still going strong (except the slots are too narrow for a bagel), proving once again what we all know just as sure as applesauce:
They sure don’t make ‘em like they used to.
IT’S ON US: The never-Trumpers warned us the day after the 2016 election that the stock market crash and economic decline that lots of economic eggheads predicted would be “on us,” our fault, and we would be responsible for the ruination of our country.
The Dow Jones average closed at 18,259 on Election Day. Today the market is bobbing around 28,000. Unemployment is at a 50-year low. And job growth is blowing away predictions, with more job openings than people looking for jobs.
This is the ruination our liberal friends warned us about? This is a stock market crash? This is the mayhem they predicted?
Call me greedy if you will, but I would argue that the pensions, 401ks and IRAs of the most ardent critics of the president are going gang-busters as well. (Of course, they never worry about paying for anything.)
Stock market guru Jim Cramer said last week that we’re seeing the best economic numbers of our lifetimes, and he predicted more solid progress ahead as big trade deals are approved.
And this, THIS, is the time our liberal friends, consumed by hatred, are bent on impeaching and removing the president? Really? No kidding? REALLY?
Beam me up, Scotty. I’ve seen it all now.
T-SHIRT WISDOM: A young pop singer, interviewed on TV last weekend, and apparently sick of social media criticism, wore a tee shirt that said, “Thank you for the venom.”
A husky guy at exercise wears a T-shirt that says, “Eat more Spam!”
And my favorite: A shirt in an outdoor catalog that says:
“Education is important. Fishing is importanter.”
Dave Simpson has been a newsman for four decades, working as a reporter, editor, publisher and columnist. He lives in Cheyenne. He can be reached at davesimpson145@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.