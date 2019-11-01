As a participant of the Nuclear Waste Wars of the 1990s, I am troubled by the news that lawmakers are once again trying to turn Wyoming into the nation’s high level nuclear waste dump. Jim Anderson, chairman of the Spent Fuel Rods Subcommittee, held one short subcommittee meeting to “just explore the facts.” The subcommittee competed its report recommending Wyoming continue to study spent fuel storage without allowing anyone but the nuclear industry a chance to comment. Mr. Anderson, fact finding about nuclear waste is not needed. Fremont County and Wyoming can tell you, “been there, done that.”
A University of Wyoming study in 1994 showed over 80 percent of Wyoming’s citizens oppose a high level nuclear waste facility. Anderson could have saved time and money by googling “problems with dry cask storage” and clicking on the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s (NRC) link to facts about leaks in spent fuel casks and lack of a solution. Unlike the search for facts in the 1990s, the Department of Energy (DOE) website is accessible.
The State of Nevada Nuclear Waste Projects website is also full of information. Nevada studied the issue of permanent storage for over 20 years and found the NRC and DOE could not provide the promises of safety, health, income and transportation. Anderson calls the dedicated Wyoming citizens who took part in the 1990s nuclear waste debate “environmental terrorists.” We are normal Wyoming people taking part in the democratic process. People protecting our state and the states along the transportation route from a terrible mistake.
During the October subcommittee meeting, legislators asked the nuclear spokesmen question after question. What is spent fuel? How is it different than Wyoming’s uranium yellowcake? What severe violations have been issued? Nuclear experts answered, “didn’t bring that information ... not sure ... we’ll send that to you.” I was in the audience with my packet of facts. I had the answers! As the meeting progressed, I realized it was 1991 all over again. The facts were of no interest to Chairman Anderson.
Wyoming’s uranium yellowcake contains low level radiation. Paper, aluminum, even our skin can protect us from low level radiation. Spent fuel rods contain high level radiation. This type of radiation is “hot.” The temperature is hot and the radiation coming off the fuel rods is so dangerous it can kill in minutes, even after 100 years out of the reactor.
William Boyle, DOE, explained radiation is “somewhat challenging for lay people to understand.” Seriously? An expert can’t explain the issue to lay people? Boyle said that high level radiation is dangerous to “biological material.” Spent fuel rods contain “ionizing radiation,’’ he added, “requiring extraordinary measures of handling and storage” to ensure the fuel rod assemblies don’t “change their configuration” in transport. Layman terms – high level nuclear waste will kill or damage living things and if the fuel assemblies touch each other they can reach “criticality” or explode. On the NRC website there are pages of level three (serious and escalating) violations concerning spent fuel during the last five years. The NRC explained level five violations, reaching criticality, are “prohibited.” What a relief!
Wyoming entered a study to store high level nuclear waste in 1991. Gov. Sullivan stopped the study in 1992. Like the danger of nuclear waste, this issue just keeps hanging around. This year’s study allowed 25 minutes of public comment. On Nov. 4 and 5, the Minerals, Business, and Economics Committee meets in Casper and the agenda lists public comment on eight topics. For seven of the public comment periods there are no restrictions listed. The public comment on high level nuclear waste is the only comment period that has stipulations. Comment on nuclear waste storage “will be limited to no more than 40 minutes.” The agenda goes on to say those commenting “are asked not to provide repetitive testimony” and threaten the public could “forfeit their opportunity to comment” if they don’t follow these rules. What is the rush? Why the hostile explanation of rules for this topic only? Why did the subcommittee limit public involvement and why is the Minerals Committee appearing to do the same? Join us in Casper to make your comments, to listen and support those few people who will be allowed to speak. If you can’t make the meeting write a comment to the Minerals Committee. Check out the Wyoming Against Nuclear Dumps Facebook page along with local and national environmental websites for facts and sources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.