One of the blessed parts of our heritage is remembering our roots. Today I have been remembering being the eldest son of a circuit-riding preacher, growing up in the South, in southeastern Kentucky.
We didn’t go out to eat, but we often did go over to eat at someone’s house. You could usually guess the menu, soup beans and corn bread, pork chops and shucky beans, chicken and dumplings, biscuits and gravy and a side of grits with bacon and eggs over easy, or green beans, fried ‘taters and whatever kind of pork came out next, from a lard bucket that kept pork at its best. We never had filet mignon, egg soufflé, or pasta primavera. Polk salad was a staple along with corn-meal mush and gravy was made to slop on almost everything on your plate.
My favorite companion as a young boy of 10 years old was a fellow who was my friend, called Boy Caudill. His mother had 15 children, and they landed on his name and it stuck. Boy was my friend. Other names of my friends growing up were southern in flavor like Billy Jack, Luther Ray, Darla Beth, Inez, Coy, P-Jib, Claude, Corie, Bodie, Ovine, and Gena Paul.
Something about the south is so set in my bones that it never leaves me, not even after 60 years being away. And the accent, well, it only takes the sight of the Blue Ridge Mountains to change the way I talk. I start talking like I used to talk and if I don’t, everyone accuses me of trying to “live above my raisin’.”
Today I just read from a southern author named Stan Banker. He said, “Never ridicule Southern manners. Southerners say ‘Yes, sir’ and ‘Yes, ma’am,’ hold doors open for others, and offer seats to old folks because such things are expected of civilized people.”
When I read that, I was already back on Big Creek in my mind as a boy, thinking that the joy of my life would be to grow up to be a Greyhound Bus Driver. I never made that goal. But I will never forget the mountain ways, the mountain talk, and the southern hospitality.
People were forever saying, “Come and go home with us,” and they meant it. The excursion into my past in the 1940s and 1950s sent me to the days of “Gee” and “Haw” and remembering plowing with a single-tree plow in our garden. I am so glad I got that experience of plowing with a mule.
Most people think of grapevines as grapes from a vineyard. When I think of grapevines, I think of fall grapes growing beside tall oaks or hickory trees. These grapevines were what we called fall grapes, and Mom made delicious fall grape pies. These fall grape vines and possum grapevines all rise a hundred feet or more into the tops of trees in the woods. When we wanted the ride of our life, we would cut a grape vine off at the root.
Near the root, fall grape vines grow at a right angle, perfect to hold on to for swinging. As boys, we would cut the grape vine, and then pull on it as hard as we could to test it. Get ready for the ride of a lifetime out into the great wild blue yonder. We always hoped we would come back as far as the spot on the hill we started. If we stopped short, we would let go of the vine, falling far down the hill into deep yellow leaves, which never was that awful.
God protected us as children. I remember fighting fires as a teenager, and digging graves, and getting out of school so often for both. With all the off days, I remember taking three years of Latin and getting an education second to none from a one-room Whitaker School, Yellow Creek Elementary School, and Carr Creek and Hindman high schools.
I remember the places we lived after leaving Big Creek when I was 11. We moved to Red Oak, then Breedings Creek, Smithsboro, and finally Big Branch of the Troublesome River. Those places I can see in my sleep and I believe I could walk to yet, in the dark. I can still see Daddy Sam and Mother Rachel Cornett sitting on the front porch down the creek from our house playing dominoes. Daddy Sam and his son E.J. would talk me into playing. They were masters of the game. When I had to draw, with a sparkle in their eye, they had a line I never forget. “If you smile, you’ll draw a pile.” And I did.
Thanks, Lord for my precious heritage that still lives on. I think I will make some more biscuits and gravy soon like I so often have.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
