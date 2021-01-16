Most of us have no earthly idea what the quiet influence of our lives means to others. Each of us has some influence, that is as real as light and heat from the sun upon us on these cold winter days.
During World War II, there was a source of national hope for England that was published, during those dark days of Adolf Hitler. That hope was found in the English papers. If Winston Churchill was Britain’s bulldog fighting back, then Lord Beverbrook’s Daily Express and Sunday Express were surely his bark. His papers were always bright, lively, and fiercely patriotic.
The publisher reported one song in England was being hummed by every Britisher from morning until night. That song was, “There Will Always Be an England.” Though that song may not always be true, what was true was that it is hard to defeat a people who sing that kind of song together. That kind of spirit, at that time, was an unconscious tonic and influence upon the whole world.
Every country, including our nation right now, needs to find a rallying cry to unite us, some common ground to bolster our hope, and some directing of our hearts to find our ultimate hope in our Lord Jesus Christ. Our private habits may not seem to mean anything to others, but we are mistaken. Our private habits not only affect us, our moods, our vision, and our purpose. Our private habits affect our world.
During the Civil War, the Northern Army would strike up “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” and the Southern Army would silently listen until they sang back Dixie. They would often sing across enemy lines, the favorite hymns of the church, the night before they lost countless lives from each other’s muskets the next day.
Their singing at night, had they followed their impulses from the Lord, had the power to stop the holocaust of that tragic civil war. What could not be stopped was that these nights of singing the Gospel story, turned thousands of soldiers to Jesus, the night before they died, both in the Northern and in the Southern camps. Who were these privates or corporals or sergeants who struck up these songs? Do you think they knew at all the unconscious influence of their singing? How many of our fallen US soldiers in battle, ever knew the unconscious effect and influence of their standing for freedom, before they were killed, the next day in battle?
Think of the thousands of songs written about Jesus. These songs often flood my soul at the most appropriate times, in these dark days we are now weeping through, in America. These sacred songs fill my eyes with tears, and they boost my flagging spirit. “Pippa Passes” is a verse drama written by Robert Browning and published in 1841. It was the first volume of his Bells and Pomegranates series.
In “Pippa Passes,” Browning told the story of a little Italian girl who was given a half day of holiday from her work in the silk factory. Pippa was so radiant she could hardly keep her feet on the ground. She was ready to fly. This young lady quickly hurried down the street on this half day for pleasure. She began singing loudly, “God is in His heaven, all is right with the world.”
A man and a woman bent on a dastardly evil deed that very day heard Pippa as she passed them. The man said to the woman, “We can never go through with our dastardly act we have planned.”
Another man was on his way to end his life, when Pippa passed him singing the same song. He later testified, “Why, if God is in His heaven, I cannot end my life like this.”
Tomorrow, many of us will gather in worship in our churches in our deeply divided nation. We will sing songs of hope and trust in the Lord. We will pray for our president and our president elect. We will call on our Lord and Savior to reach down into our lives and heal our land. Perhaps we will sing John G. Whittier’s hymn, “Dear Lord and Father of mankind, forgive our fev’rish ways, reclothe us in our rightful mind; In purer lives, Thy service find, In deeper reverence, praise. Drop Thy still dews of quietness, till all our strivings cease; Take from our souls the strain and stress, and let our ordered lives confess, the beauty of Thy peace.”
May our worship tomorrow affect our Jan. 20.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 44 years.
