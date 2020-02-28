The way God made us all is to look forward. God’s Word poignantly says, “This one thing I do: forgetting what lies behind, and straining forward to what lies ahead, I press on toward the goal for prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus.” To walk backward is challenging without eyes in the back of our head, and it uses muscles in our legs that rarely get used that way.
I read of a little girl who was trying to button her dress in the back. Finally, she gave up and went to her mother for help, saying, “I can’t do it because I am in front of myself.” Yet, honestly, for many of us, mentally, we are just the opposite.
We think better looking backward than looking forward. We know what happened yesterday, but we can only guess or worry about what will happen tomorrow. For millions, it is easier to live in the past, and it is only reluctantly that we let the past go. We load ourselves down with all our futile regrets, piling up our mistakes from yesterdays. This heavy load of yesterdays makes our forward progress a hard pull.
Even before God, as all of us are sinners, we do better at blaming ourselves in remorse, which is a futile worry and a self-inflicted agonizing over our past. God calls us not to remorse, but to repentance, which is going forward. Repentance is a redemptive experience which leads us to God’s forgiveness. He buries our sins in the sea of His promised forgetfulness, and He gives us hope for each tomorrow. Going forward leads us to realize that none of us will ever really live until we find something worth dying for. When the Lord and His kingdom is more important than our own life, that is when we really know what it is to possess the kingdom of God as born-again believers.
Dr. William Stidger, a pastor in Boston wrote about one of the young men whom he baptized when he was young. Early in World War II, this young man joined the Navy. One night, his ship sailed into Boston, and this Navy captain now visited his former pastor.
Dr. Stidger asked him, “Bill, tell me the most important or exciting experience you have had so far.”
Bill hesitated quite a while. He had no difficulty knowing the answer, but it was an experience so sacred and wonderful that he had difficulty putting it into words. Bill was the captain of a large transport and, along with a convoy, they were making their way across the Atlantic Ocean. One day, Bill saw an enemy submarine rise in the sea close by. Bill could see the white mark of the torpedo coming directly toward his loaded transport, loading with multiplied hundreds of Navy men. He had no time to change course. Through his loudspeaker, he shouted, “Boys, this is it!”
Near their transport was a little escorting destroyer. The captain of that destroyer also saw the submarine and the torpedo. Without a moment’s hesitation, he ordered his little crew, “Full speed ahead.” Into the path of the torpedo the tiny destroyer sped, and it took the full impact of the deadly missile, midship. The little destroyer was blown apart. Quickly it sank, and every man of the crew was lost.
For a while, Bill stopped in his story. Then he looked at his beloved pastor and said, “Dr. Stidger, the skipper of that destroyer was my best friend.” Again, he was quiet for a while. Then slowly Bill said, “You know that verse in the Bible that has special meaning for me now. It’s that verse about Jesus dying for me. It says, ‘Greater love has no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.’”
When the Bible speaks of being merciful, it even means repaying good for the evil we receive. In his book “High Wind at Noon,” Allan Knight Chalmers wrote of a world-famous engineer who built bridges, railroads, and tunnels. This engineer, Peer Holm, returned home many years after his fame, as a sick man to his little village. His neighbor had a fierce dog that Peer warned him about, that it was dangerous. Peer came home one day to find that very dog at the throat of his only daughter. He tore the dog off her, but the dog’s teeth had torn into her neck too deeply. She was dead. The sheriff shot the dog.
The neighbors shunned the lonely owner, a farmer who lived alone. At sowing time, no one would sell him grain. Peer Holm laid awake thinking of his neighbor. One morning he got up, went to his shed, got his last half bushel of barley, climbed the fence and sowed his neighbor’s field.
The fields told the story. Part of Peer Holm’s field remained bare, and his neighbor’s field was green. Mercy led him to sow good seed in his enemy’s field, leaving part of his own field bare. That’s going forward.
Which way are you traveling, back in time, or forward in repentance and mercy?
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
