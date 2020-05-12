With all of the excitement and distractions lately, I pray folks do not forget this is National Police Week with Law Enforcement Memorial Day on the Friday, May 15.
On that day, we ask all government offices, private businesses and residents flying a U.S. flag, to lower it to half-staff as authorized by the president.
In addition to the losses sustained to law enforcement by criminal acts, your police are faced, this year, by losses in their ranks due to the attack of the COVID-19 virus. They had no choice. Their sworn duty to God, was to be out there in the fray and to risk this, over and above the risk they face every day from the evil among us, as they suited up for duty.
Indeed, they have performed with valor and selfless gallantry notwithstanding this unseen and sneaky bug. At first, without the protective gear needed, they answered calls, arrested bad guys and co-mingled with citizens; any one of whom might have infected them. Many did. And several died from it in the line of duty.
In Washington, D.C., there will be a change to the annual gathering of thousands of peace officers for the memorial ceremony. At this time, peace officers lost in previous years will be acknowledged and take their place upon the granite walls of the National Law Enforcement Memorial, to be forever enshrined and side by side, with over 20,000 of their brothers and sisters. Each name, a life sacrificed by a man or woman you never knew, for your state. Your community. Your family. For you.
The names of six of my friends, men and women I touched, laughed with, worked with or knew professionally, are on those walls. Someday, if you visit our capital, take a moment to visit this ground. It is sacred to all currently on the job, retired or just having spent some time wearing a badge or perhaps, the sibling, son, daughter, mom or dad of a man or woman who chose this life. This calling. Then, only to see them give everything, to mankind.
You will be changed.
Jim Geeting is a retired Wyoming state trooper and author. He lives in Rock Springs. You can write him at jwgeeting@live.com.
