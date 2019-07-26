Sometimes, it takes years for a story to beg being told. Today, I have a story that dates to the seventies; it is ripe, and in need of sharing.
One of the men in our community whom I came to know in 1976, and came to love, was Pete Vase. I watched Pete do unbelievably kind things as he dealt with people who couldn’t pay their funeral expenses. Pete came to know the Lord Jesus as his personal Savior, and I remember the day his son Mike also prayed to receive the Lord. Both men were loving givers.
In the late ‘70s, Pete bought me a set of paintings by Mel Kramer who painted all 12 of Jesus’ disciples. We placed them on the back wall of our church. One of our deacons made a sign with a router and burned in the letters, “They were all men, just like us.”
Yesterday, Arlene and Tom Collins from Shawnee Berean Baptist Church came to make copies of these beautiful paintings to hang on their walls in that suburb church outside of Kansas City. Their pastor is preaching messages on the 12 disciples, so they made the 900-mile trip to copy the paintings.
Mel Kramer was a veteran of World War II. What stood out to me about Mel Kramer’s paintings, when removed from their frames, were his comments about his inspiration. Of James, son of Zebedee, Mel wrote, “I drew facial features in James’ portrait, that relate closely to those of John in order to emphasize their similar characteristics.”
Of John, son of Zebedee, Mel wrote, “Jesus transforms personality. Showing this transformation was my goal in portraying John, half his face in darkness, contrasted with brilliant light in the other half, to show the abrupt change in his personality.”
Of Andrew, a fisherman, Mel wrote, “I added a touch of courage around his mouth and chin. He was the first disciple, and it takes courage to be first.”
Of Simon Peter, a fisherman, Mel wrote, “I drew him with a staunch, unwavering expression. The contrasts in light and dark retain some of his early ‘Simon’ characteristics, when he was subject to quickly changing moods.”
Of Matthew, the tax collector, Mel wrote, “This portrait was drawn to show the conversion of the clever, scheming politician Levi, into the observant, wise Gospel writer Matthew. Everything Matthew wrote seems to echo, ‘Sick and sinful men, come to Jesus. He made me a new man. He can do the same for you.’”
Of Philip, Mel wrote, “With searching expression, characterized by a man who has to be shown, I have portrayed Philip inviting you to come and see.”
Of Thomas, Mel wrote, “Thomas’ doubt that Jesus rose from the dead … changed by convincing demonstration, helps to assure us of forgiveness and life everlasting. I drew Thomas in definite, detailed delineation to give emphasis to his expression which conveys, ‘Look fellows, this just can’t be.’”
Of Simon, the zealot, Mel wrote, “He was a disciplined military personality. A scar on his cheek … helps to identify the guerilla warrior. Simon the Zealot did not give up adventure to follow Jesus.”
Of James, the son of Alphaeus, Mel wrote, “I believe Jesus chose James to be one of His close followers in order to show the importance of the quiet, the unobtrusive, the forgotten, the little people in life … with an average face for an average man.”
Of Nathaniel, Mel wrote, “I drew his incredulous expression … to reflect the solid conviction which grew after he got to know Jesus … so impressed that he exclaimed, ‘Rabbi, truly You are the Son of God.”
Of Thaddaeus, Mel wrote, “His name means the bold and hearty one … that’s why Jesus invited this aggressive man to help Him light the path.”
Of Judas Iscariot, Mel wrote, “I feel sorry for Judas … he was probably the most miserable person in human history at the time he led the mob to take Jesus … I tried to convey his misery in the faint glow of the burning pine sticks, described by the Gospel writers as torches. Their light shows only a little of his countenance, because we know so little about why he did it.”
Oh, now with tears in my eyes, I realize Mel Kramer, employed as a military writer during World War II in Europe as he writes on the back of his portrait of Simon the zealot, Mel was a believer in Jesus, a born-again believer. Now I feel ready to tell the rest of the story behind these amazing paintings by a man of God, Mel Kramer. His studying of the Word of God in the Gospels about these 12 disciples, before he painted, has touched my heart as I hope his words have touched your heart too.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 51-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 42 years.
