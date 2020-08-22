Back in the late ‘70s, I flew out of Rock Springs to upper Michigan. In L’Anse, Michigan, it was my privilege to preach the ordination message for a man I led to the Lord and trained in ministry. Prior to the Sunday festivities, Pastor Ed took me out along the Keeweenaw Bay on Lake Superior to see the ships, and then on to Sturgeon River.
From late May to early October, the adult salmon in the greater Great Lakes region migrate up-river. Strangely, but methodically, they migrate up to the very area where they were first hatched. Ed showed me the ladders where Game and Fish experts have tried to make the impossible feat more possible at the waterfalls along the Sturgeon River.
These determined salmon fight mile after mile upstream against strong currents, falls, logjams, dams, and on past fishing lures until they arrive at where it all began for them. Their spectacular annual journey not only makes for epic fishing, but it is a powerful picture of the importance of sometimes returning to our roots. If salmon never return to their roots, they will never reproduce. Eventually, they would become extinct.
Sometimes it is important for us as people, to go back to our roots and examine where it all began for us. Recalling those moments of visiting the famous Sturgeon River, I remember going to watch the IMAX story of “The Alps.” That documentary was no easy story to capture on film. The film cost $5.5 million to produce. It showcases Switzerland with its amazing Alps and alpine climbing. The mile-high vertical climb to the top of the Eigernordwand Peak, that rises to the summit at 13,022 feet, has claimed the lives of dozens of famous climbers.
A British reporter in 1966 happened to look at the north face of the Eiger through his telescope. At that very moment, as he was looking from the Kleine Scheidegg Hotel at the base of the Eiger, he saw a red figure balanced on ice axes and the front points of his crampons. This figure was later confirmed to be John Harlin II, whose frayed rope broke. The reporter saw Harlin fall down the wall, arms spread, twisting, and turning, as if floating.
John Harlin III was only 9 years old when his famous mountain-climbing father’s rope broke, and he fell to his death. The documentary film is about what this 9-year old son, John Harlin III, 40 years later did, as a married man, with a 9-year old daughter Siena. Sienna watched from the same hotel as her daddy attempted to conquer the Eiger. The 45-minute documentary is well worth the watch as John Harlin III returned to face his greatest fear — the Eiger.
Sometimes I find myself going back to my Christian roots in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Kentucky. But then I must go back to the first century A.D. What was it like for those who followed the Lord then? Going back, took me back to July of A.D. 64, when historians tell us the historic Great Fire broke out in Rome. Soon the entire city was engulfed in flames, leaving most of the inhabitants homeless.
History tells us that Emperor Nero set that fire to destroy the ramshackle buildings of Rome to make room for his marble palaces and other monuments to his name. Nero watched with delight as Rome burned, and the saying arose, “Nero fiddled while Rome burned.”
The Romans were incensed to the point of revolution, so Nero quickly created a scapegoat on which to blame the fire. He blamed the first-century Christians who followed Christ. Jesus had been crucified and He had risen to life again. Gaining support from the Roman citizens, Nero initiated a series of horrendous persecutions of unmatched treachery against Christians.
Christians were dipped in tar and burned alive as night light torches to light Nero’s gardens when he threw outdoor parties. Nero tied Christians to chariots and dragged them through the streets of Rome until they were dead. He threw them to lions. Nero had Christians sealed up in leather bags and thrown into the water. When the leather bags shrank, the Christians inside were squeezed and suffocated to death.
When I think things are getting bad in America, as they are right now, and I wonder about the future of our country, it does my heart good to take a trip back up the falls of the Sturgeon River, spiritually speaking, and on up the vertical face of the Eiger, spiritually, and then on back to the fires in Rome. I remember that the One who died for us born-again Christians, is still the only God and the only One worth living for. Remember the way Christians have been persecuted throughout the ages, and remember today, our Savior is still worth living and dying for today.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
