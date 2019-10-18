One of the highlights of this past year was a stop at the Frost Place in Franconia, New Hampshire, on the last few days the museum was open. He lived with his wife and children on the north side of Franconia Notch, only a couple miles from the town of Franconia.
The Frost Place was one of the most productive and inspired times of his writing life. Here he wrote many of his best and most famous poems describing life on that farm and the gorgeous scenery surrounding it. The same old rusted mailbox is still standing in front of the home with the words, R. Frost on the side of 158 Ridge Road. The Frost Place is a “house museum,” which is a sanctuary for lovers of poetry and books on that narrow, quiet, north country lane with a spectacular view of the White Mountains that are effulgent with yellow, gold, orange, red, and brown colors.
I visited the Frost Place on Friday afternoon of Oct. 11. As the Frost Place is a national monument, what is amazing is how everything looks like it would have looked when Robert Frost sat on the front porch himself. The citizens of Franconia voted at their town meeting in 1976 to purchase the former home of Robert Frost and his family in order to see to its safekeeping in perpetuity.
The view from the front porch is stunning year-round, but we caught the Frost Place at the height of its glory with the autumn leaves ablaze. The Frost Place is not only a place of memorabilia, retrospection and nostalgia. The Frost Place hosts energetic and innovative gatherings for contemporary poets during the summer and early fall. Each summer, an emerging poet is awarded a fellowship with a cash stipend and an invitation to come live for two months in the Frost’s former home for July and August.
The price of admission includes a 20-minute slide show in the barn behind the house. The show explains much about Frost’s early life and work, and about the countryside there. We bought a beautiful children’s book in the barn with many of Robert Frost’s most famous poems. As well there are apple trees there, and we were told we were welcome to try a few of the apples. We did.
Nothing about this house is anything but spare and simple, as was the rural lifestyle when Robert Frost lived in Franconia Notch with his wife, Elinor, and his children, including four daughters, Marjorie, Carol, Irma, and Elinor Bettina, from 1915 to 1920. They spent 19 summers living at the farm. Their last child was a son, Elliot.
What captured me was the half-mile nature trail with intermittent plaques along the leaf-covered trail with poems Robert Frost wrote while in Franconia. I love his poem “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening” on one plaque on the trail. The last four lines are sacred to me.
“The woods are lovely, dark and deep, But I have promises to keep, and miles to go before I sleep, and miles to go before I sleep.”
Frost was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry in 1924, 1931, 1937, and 1943. He was named the United States Poet Laureate in 1958, and he received the Congressional Gold Medal in 1960. Known for his realistic depictions of rural life and his command of American colloquial speech, it is hard not to love his words and his poems.
He said, “Never be bullied into silence. Never allow yourself to be made a victim. Accept no one’s definition of your life; define yourself.”
He also said, “No tears in the writer, no tears in the reader. No surprise in the writer, no surprise in the reader.”
Robert Frost claimed to be a Christian, as a bit of his poetry suggests. In “Fire and Ice,” he wrote, “Some say the world will end in fire, some say in ice. From what I’ve tasted of desire, I hold with those who favor fire … .”
Years ago, my good friend Dan McCarron gave me a copy of “The Road Not Taken,” which has always been one of my favorite poems. Robert Frost wrote it on his farm in Franconia. For me, the half-mile trek through deep red leaves on Oct. 11, was a sacred time, as I reflected on those last three lines of his poem posted on the plaque near the end of the trail.
“Two roads diverged in a wood, and I — I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference.”
I wonder if Robert Frost was speaking not only of our callings in life, but also of God’s calling of us to His narrow road. Perhaps he was speaking of both. I hope he was! I’ve taken the road less traveled by, the narrow road. Have you? Taking that road now eternally makes all the difference.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
