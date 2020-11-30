As an online student currently majoring in sport management, I have been busy juggling both school and work these past few months. This has been both challenging and rewarding at the same time.
Last week in my leadership and ethics class, I came across a question in one of my assignments asking if athletes should be looked up to as role models. I found this question to be very interesting because every day whether I am watching TV, or out in public, I hear gossip about how sports have gone downhill and how certain people do not watch them anymore because of the athletes.
In 1993, Charles Barkley, a former player in the National Basketball Association (NBA) once said that he is not a role model. His exact quote was, “The ability to run and dunk a basketball should not make you God almighty. There are a million guys in jail who can play ball. Should they be role models? Of course not. Just because I dunk a basketball does not mean I should raise your kids.”
As for Karl Malone, another former player in the NBA, his argument against Barkley’s comments was that athletes do not get a choice to be role models. Instead, they are chosen.
“Charles, you can deny being a role model all you want, but I don’t think it’s your decision to make. We don’t choose to be role models, we are chosen. Our only choice is whether to be a good role model or a bad one. I don’t think we can accept all the glory and the money that comes with being a famous athlete and not accept the responsibility of being a role model, of knowing what kids and even some adults are watching us and looking for us to set an example. I mean, why do we get endorsements in the first place? Because there are people who will follow our lead and buy a certain sneaker or cereal because we use it,” he said.
I personally stand with Malone on this issue. I do not think athletes have a choice whether they are looked up to as role models or not. However, I do believe that athletes at all levels, not just the professionals, have a responsibility to set good examples and become leaders both on and off the playing field.
Coming from someone who grew up constantly watching sports, athletes that I look up to still to this day include Michael Jordan, Joe Sakic, LeBron James, Derek Jeter, and Peyton Manning. I think of these individuals as role models not just because they are good at their respective sport, but because all the good they have done outside of sports. For example, in 2018, LeBron opened the "I Promise School," an elementary school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. This school was designed to provide academics as well as social and emotional supports for at-risk students. LeBron not only provides each student with a bicycle and helmet for transportation, but because of his efforts, he has also helped many students receive college scholarships. Many of these kids are the first in their family to go to college. This is just one of many examples as to why I think athletes do make good role models.
Do not get me wrong, there are athletes out there who would not make good role models. These are usually the ones who are often in legal trouble because of dumb decisions. This is why this topic is so debatable. However, when I picture an athlete, I think of someone who knows the value of hard work is and is willing to overcome any obstacle to achieve their goals. If I had kids, this would be the type of person I would want them looking up to.
Like I said earlier, I believe all athletes have the responsibility to set good examples and become leaders of their communities. I hold this especially true with professional athletes. With so many eyes constantly watching them, it is important to always take the moral high ground and to demonstrate good ethics. One small act from someone of their stature can help change the lives of many others.
Wesley Magagna is sports reporter with the Rocket Miner newspaper. He can be reached at sports@rocketminer.com or follow him on Twitter @WesleyMagagna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.