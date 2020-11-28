Recently, I have been pondering on the fact that our lives are somewhat like a running relay race, as we seek for our legacy, to be one of passing on certain vital truths to our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Yet, because of the abundant grace of almighty God, our lives have a huge departure from a running relay race.
On the racetrack, once our baton is dropped, the race is over, for all intents and purposes. On the racetrack, what sadness! It’s all over! There is no chance of winning, and just seeking to finish out the race without the baton, or picking it up and racing on, no matter how fast, is quite pointless.
Yet for those who know the Lord, and love Him, no matter how badly, or how often, we have dropped the baton, God is able to forgive us when we repent as His sons and daughters. He can overrule and give us remarkable conclusions to horribly unpromising beginnings. God has our back.
He knows the race of life is a lifetime process, so He orchestrates every twist, turn, and pit stop in our lives. He even knows the heartbreak that some of us had this very week, as in a fit of anger, or passion out of bounds, or bitter words, we dropped the baton of our legacy, and we may have dropped the baton right in front of our spouse, or members of our family. God is not shortsighted. He is from eternity to eternity, and He takes the long view. He sees how His redemptive plans for His children who know Him, can be retrieved, redeemed, and restored, even as we are bent low and in tears.
Life is real, and sometimes in our fears and doubts, we give up the race, roll up in a fetal position, and cry, “The sky is falling.” In the comic strip, Peanuts, Lucy broke the news to Linus, her older brother, that children cannot live at home forever. Eventually, they grow up and move away. Then she informed Linus, that when he left home, she would get his room. Linus had a comeback Lucy hated. He quickly reminded her that at some time she too would have to leave home. When that realization hit Lucy, she was shocked. Trying to deny the truth, she turned the television up loud, crawled into her beanbag, with a bowl of ice cream, and refused to think about it.
Life’s realities cannot be avoided. We may run and hide. As a child, I remember hitting my thumb with a hammer. I started running around and around our home on middle Big Creek, up the hollow from Avawam, Kentucky. I tried as a boy to outrun the pain. That’s when most children run to their Moms and ask them to kiss their wounds. I don’t know if I did that, but I am sure I put my thumb in my mouth and cried.
Fallen batons of all sorts leave us in emotional ashes. When troubles call on us, God wants us to call on Him. Eliphaz in his unkindness, informed Job in Job’s misery, “I would seek God.” Eliphaz spoke those words as if Job in his righteousness, had omitted calling on the Lord.
Eliphaz added to the misery of Job by saying, “Man is born for trouble, as the sparks fly upward.” I wonder today if you as a reader are overburdened as you stare at yet another fallen baton in your life? It’s not just little ones who drop batons or are overburdened. Today I read that pediatricians believe children going to school are carrying too much weight in their school backpacks. They write, “Lugging a heavy burden around all day can trigger chronic back, neck, and shoulder pain. The rule of thumb is that a child’s backpack shouldn’t be heavier than 10 to 20% at the most, of his or her body weight.”
Moses said, “The burden is too heavy for me.” God told Moses, “I am the Lord who brings you out from under the burdens.”
The psalm writer, David, wrote, “Cast your burden on the Lord, and He shall sustain you.” Another unnamed psalmist wrote, “When I was burdened with worries, You comforted me and made me feel secure.” Paul the apostle wrote, “We were burdened beyond measure, above strength, so we despaired even of life.”
Have you dropped your baton again? Is your backpack too heavy? Another psalmist wrote, “Blessed be the Lord, who daily bears our burdens.”
Jesus Himself said, “Come to Me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from Me. for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light.”
Lay down your fallen batons and your overburdens at the pierced feet of the One who died for you at Calvary. If you need hope or a second chance, you will find it nowhere else.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 44 years.
