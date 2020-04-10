Perspective is a special gift of God we all need in this pandemic of 2020. To be able to look back and evaluate information, situations, and see part of the meaning even in this worldwide storm is a valuable tool we all need for living.
The longer we live, the more perspective we gain. Often, we fail to celebrate perspective as much as we should. Some nations celebrate age, while others seem to denigrate age. If you have lived long enough to remember fallout shelters, pop for a nickel, unpasteurized milk with cream that rose to the top of a gallon jar, 2 to 3 inches thick, “Burma Shave” signs, and Hudson, Kaiser, and Frazer cars, then you should be gaining some perspective on what we have in 2020.
I saved a birthday card from the past, sent to me by my life insurance agent. It was fascinating, showing what happened in the year I was born on April 7,1945. I am a war baby with issued ration stamps.
After my birthday, in that month, “The United States resumed diplomatic relations with Argentina on April 19.”
“In San Francisco, the United Nations Conference on International Organizations opened on April 25.”
“In Italy, former Fascist Italian leader Benito Mussolini was executed, along with 11 other Fascist leaders on April 28.”
“In Germany, Adolf Hitler sensed defeat and committed suicide, shooting himself, as Soviet troops drove towards Berlin on April 30.”
Later in 1945, “V-J Day (Victory over Japan) happened on Aug. 14, officially ending World War II.”
Then under events of the year, under sports, I read, “The Detroit Tigers won the World Series in the seventh game against the Chicago Cubs on October 10.”
Under songs that were popular in 1945, four of them were “Sentimental Journey” by Les Brown, “Don’t Fence Me In” by Bing Crosby, “Till The End Of Time” by Perry Como, and “There, I’ve Said It Again” by Vaughn Monroe.
The president was Franklin D. Roosevelt and the vice president was Harry S. Truman.
As to the cost of living, milk cost 62 cents a gallon, bread was 9 cents a loaf, gas was 16 cents a gallon, a new car cost an average of $1,250.00, a new home cost $10,131.00 and the average annual income was $2,390.00.
As I reflected on the obvious changes that have happened in my short lifetime, it makes me thankful to God to be an American, to have had the privilege of growing up in this country, and for the blessing of living in this time period today in 2020, when so much has happened since those early days. Back then, running water came from drawing it from our well, and the light bill was what we paid for the kerosene in our lamps until I was 12 years old.
We took baths faithfully every Saturday night, heating up the water on our wood stove and sharing the water with all seven of us children, plus Dad and Mom. Just observing the changes in Rock Springs, since our family arrived here in 1976, has been almost shocking, looking back. Gas was 51.9 cents per gallon, but today one station has the price back down to $1.99 a gallon. Building new homes in our city today goes on without abatement. Walking in the hills south of town a couple weeks ago, I noticed sage greening up, new shoots of green grass, and the warmth of the air on a few days has been a welcome touch at sunrise.
Going home on Tuesday, the temperature was up to 63 degrees. Buds are just beginning to burst on aspen trees. The snowdrifts on White Mountain are becoming more defined and distinct, rather than looking like one continual ridge of meringue, decorating the rim of the mountain. Spring is struggling to arrive. The fight between winter and spring will doubtless continue a bit longer, so don’t plant too much yet. We’ve gotten some seeds and I am waiting for a warm enough Saturday to start up our yellow rototiller.
It’s time to hope afresh and reflect with good memories. Take some walks in the desert now. Watch the drama of spring unfold. Remember, reflect, and enjoy the perspective of hope unfold as God is making the sap rise quickly. Find your fishing gear and get it back in use. I enjoyed that this week. Do some spring cleaning. Rake the lawn.
Summer will be here sooner than we realize. Seize the moment. Embrace spring. It is upon us! But above all, remember, tomorrow is the day when Jesus, our Savior, rose from the grave, Victor over death, hell, and the grave. That day rises above all other days. Remember tomorrow and make it a holy day of celebration.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
