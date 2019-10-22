The 25th annual candlelight vigil and silent witness memorial was observed last week at the Broadway Theater. As a celebration of survivors and somber remembrance of the victims, there were both moments of laughter and sadness, along with calls to action.
The guest speakers — Carine McCandless and Annette McGivney — shared personal stories of acknowledging and overcoming painful pasts. They suffered through abusive families. Today they work to help others find healing and hope. Thinking about the need to raise awareness and the way the women revisited painful memories, I returned to an uncomfortable lesson from my life.
I moved away from home to go to college, but I worked to keep in touch with the friends and family I left behind. Not having a car limited my options, but I hitched a ride back whenever possible and burned through a lot of phone cards to stay connected.
On the night I learned a friend had been sexually abused by her stepfather, I was just making another call home. The pain and sorrow I heard in her confession left no doubt. I believed her. Though I had lots of questions, I only posed a few queries. It wasn’t important to know the specifics of what he had done or the frequency. The main question I asked was, “Does your mom know?”
I suspected the answer before my friend confirmed it. Her mother reminded me of a protective bulldog – loyal and loving to those in her care, but relentless against those who posed threats. My friend hadn’t told her mom or her siblings. The only other one under the roof who knew was the man who was sleeping down the hall.
I believe in forgiveness and forgetting, but there are some things that should never be kept a secret. Abuse is one of those things. Though I was hours away, I was adamant that action needed to be taken that night. I warned her she had 20 to 30 minutes to tell her mother, and then I was going to start calling the house, over and over if necessary.
Slowly I watched the minutes pass by. Once the deadline was reached, I dialed the landline. Both mother and daughter picked up the phone, and while my friend told her mom to hang up, I begged her to stay on the line. This caused my friend to hang up, leaving me to talk one on one with her mother.
I told her that her daughter needed to tell her something important. To add leverage, I said I preferred that the news come direct from the source, but she could call me back for the details if she was stonewalled.
More time passed as I waited alone in my dorm room. Eventually, my phone rang. It was my friend. She said she told her mother, who confronted her husband. He admitted what he had done and walked out of the house with a shotgun. They hadn’t seen him since, but they had heard a single gunshot. Now they were waiting for law enforcement.
The body was found in the morning. For the next few days, my mind was trapped in a Möbius strip: “A man is dead. A man is dead. A man is dead.”
The thing that snapped the cycle was the personal acknowledgment that though a man was dead, and nothing would change that, it was more important that two women were alive. Furthermore, they were free of the one who had hurt and oppressed them.
While I don’t regret speaking out, I wish I had done so differently. Going to law enforcement or seeking out a counselor would have been a smarter move and would have reduced the risk to everyone involved. Change a few factors, and the situation could have ended much worse.
Perhaps I’m misjudging the mother, but I’ve long thought if she first learned the truth when her husband wasn’t home, she would have greeted him at the door with the shotgun, and none of what follows ends well.
I do know the abusive stepfather woke up to shouting and his wife’s hands wrapped around his neck. Once he realized his crimes were revealed, he confessed, but that’s another place where things could have gone poorly, especially since his sins were even greater than I realized at the time.
The detail that hurts the most is that he wasn’t a one-time offender. He had also abused my friend’s sister, and her mom learned about it, but he swore he wouldn’t do it again. The destructive cycle could have ended there, but just like in too many cases, it continued in secret. It kept everyone from getting the help they needed.
It’s obvious that my actions escalated the situation, but silence had already taken a horrible situation and made it worse. Remaining quiet extended the suffering. Lives could have changed if the cover-up wasn’t allowed to continue.
I relate this story with reluctance, because I don’t want people to draw the wrong conclusions. Don’t be afraid to talk because someone died; be encouraged to act because a family was set free. Take comfort that people don’t want loved ones to go through trials alone. Help is waiting.
Reach out to a trusted friend, and then turn to the experts. My mistakes have made me more keenly aware of the resources that I did not consult. People who want to help should start with safety of the victim and family — safety from the abuse but also safety from the perpetrator’s response. In Sweetwater County, people can connect with counselors, legal experts or law enforcement, all by contacting the YWCA’s Center for Families and Children. It provides a safe place for people to learn about their options and customize plans based on their decision. Friends or advocates at the CFC can also help victims make a safety plan, which helps people consider options and responses. Find out more at sweetwatercfc.org or by calling an advocate at 307-382-3124 or the 24-hour crisis line at 307-352-1030.
Speakers at the candlelight vigil reminded me that friends and family of abuse victims shouldn’t issue demands and ultimatums. It’s better to give people the opportunity to make choices for themselves. It takes seven attempts on average for a victim of abuse to leave, but they need support every time, as if this effort will be the last.
I’ve learned to be accountable but not carry another person’s guilt. Victims never force abusers to hurt them. We are all responsible for our own actions – whether it is to harm or to heal. Don’t be afraid to speak up to protect yourself and the people you love. Unless we challenge the cycle, abuse only leads to more abuse. We suffer alone in silence but succeed when we lift our combined voices.
