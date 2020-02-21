I recently read an article in the Winter 2019 edition of the magazine Living called “Tips for Cozy, Contented Living.” In it the author listed some tips for achieving hygge, or what was described as a warm, cozy environment focusing on connection, mindfulness and pleasure in simple things. The author said doing things like unplugging from phones, TVs or gaming devices for short periods of time, baking or composing handwritten letters can help with a sense of peace and contentment.
I enjoyed this article immensely. I am guilty of being “busy” and going 24-7. It’s almost as if I feel lazy or as if I am underachieving if I slow down, and just “do nothing” sometimes. However, in the past few weeks, I have re-established this concept with my family, playing board games and watching movies while curled up in blankets and eating popcorn.
The article mentioned other ways to achieve hygge. Suggestions included: 1) setting the house aglow with candles and using essential oils, 2) making time to eat together around the table with actual table settings and 3) purposely lingering after meals to just talk.
In our house we do make time to eat together. Sometimes it’s at the table and other times it’s while watching a family show/movie. I am not much of a TV watcher. However, the other night we all enjoyed a Disney movie together while eating. It was wonderful! We also have a tradition while eating dinner, where we all take turns telling each other about our highs and lows for the day. We tell about our “good things” in that day so we can celebrate and congratulate each other. They don’t have to be huge things either. Sometimes our good things are as simple as “I got the dishes done,” “I played with a new friend at recess,” or “I found $5 in a pair of jeans.”
We also tell about our low points of the day so we can make sure to acknowledge each other’s struggles and offer help and support. Even with the small children, little disappointments that might not seem like much to big people, are huge when you are small. Things like “my gloves got wet at recess and my hands were cold” and “I missed two words on my spelling test” are just as important for small ones to be able to voice, as are our disappointments as teens and adults.
I will admit that we all still are guilty of spending too much time on our phones and other devises so we are working on trying to put them down during meals and other family times together.
One thing I grew up doing and that I still do, that helps me reconnect is handwriting a note or letter. I used to do this a lot when I was growing up, because we didn’t have the cellphones and texting options, email and social media options. My oldest daughter and I still write handwritten notes weekly. I love getting something other than bills or junk mail in the mailbox.
We have always done crafts with our children, but recently I have started making things. (I am actually taking a college ceramics class, and while I am not the most talented, I am definitely stepping outside my comfort zone and enjoying the peace I am feeling while creating.)
Reconnecting isn’t really about what you do physically. It’s about what you can do for yourself mentally and spiritually. I think it’s important, especially with all the hustle and bustle we have going on with us and around us, that we try to disconnect from the chaos and reconnect with the calm, the focus, the peace, the mindfulness and the simple pleasures in life. I keep reminding myself that living life to its fullest doesn’t mean to its busiest, but rather to its happiest. I hope you have a fantastic day and are able to simplify and enjoy.
Lu Sweet is the athletic director at Western Wyoming Community College. She has been an educator in Rock Springs for two decades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.