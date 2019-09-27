“Well, I’m going through a bit of a rough patch. The whole year, actually.”
When I heard this quote from Michael Scott in an episode of “The Office,” I laughed in that sort of cringing way you laugh when something hits a little too close to home. Me too, Michael. Me too.
I knew this year would hold some interesting life changes for me, and it’s had its ups and downs from the beginning, but the one change I was focused on was moving into a new apartment with my best friend. That happened in May, and while moves are always stressful, it was as exciting and positive as I’d hoped. The big change was conquered, and life was going mostly according to plan. Until it wasn’t.
In June, I learned I was losing my job. I’ve been working in circulation at the Rocket-Miner for almost three years. I worked at night in the pressroom when the paper was printed, helping insert, bundle, label, and get it sent out, even covering paper routes we didn’t have carriers for. I enjoyed the work and especially loved the people I worked with. Then the decision was made to publish two days a week, and we learned that the paper would no longer be printed, inserted, or delivered from here. Suddenly my job simply wouldn’t exist anymore.
At the same time, my family was dealing with several difficulties. My brother, in particular, who I’m very close to, was facing the kind of life-shattering changes you never even think are possible. It was a lot to wrap my head around.
Right before I was supposed to leave the newspaper, I began having conversations with some of the people I know there, including Caleb Smith, our new editor. While the reporters were keeping their jobs, they were short-handed. At the last minute, the opportunity opened up for me to stay on at the paper, helping with what work was left in circulation and lending a hand to the overwhelmed editorial staff. Since then, I’ve continued to lean more into the editorial side of things, helping manage our social media, take pictures, and occasionally write a column or story.
I am a writer, but my love is creative writing. I’d never considered journalism my strong suit or passion. But as I’ve worked in editorial, I’ve discovered how much I enjoy it. Still, it’s been a difficult transition, particularly being in the same building as before, reminded I’m not doing the same work or with the same people.
Since the start of the year, things have changed in ways I never could have imagined. And it hasn’t been easy. There have been mornings when the reality I woke up to felt less real than my dreams, car rides when I couldn’t help breaking down, long late night phone calls with my brother where we alternately distract each other discussing movies and exchange free therapy sessions.
This year has been a rough patch.
Life often doesn’t go according to plan. Sometimes foundational things shift or change or disappear entirely, leaving you reeling. Sometimes you look at your life and don’t recognize it. Sometimes you wonder how you got where you are. Sometimes you become suddenly, painfully aware that you’re not where you wanted to be.
This happens to everyone — even the people who seem like they did it all the “right way.” At some point we all end up feeling hurt and confused, wondering what we’re missing, why things didn’t go a certain way. Whether it’s something you don’t have that you wanted or something you loved and lost, for most of us, life doesn’t look exactly like we expected or planned or wanted for ourselves. And no matter how big or small that may seem, it is painful.
And that’s OK.
One of my favorite quotes is by Pastor John Piper, who said, “Occasionally, weep deeply over the life that you hoped would be. Grieve the losses. Feel the pain. Then wash your face, trust God, and embrace the life that He’s given you.”
Your feelings, your desires, and your pain are valid. You need to grieve. But the pain isn’t the end, and you can’t let it stop you.
For me, I can see how this change, while frustrating and difficult, has ultimately opened the door to some great opportunities. Sometimes painful things get you where you need to be, force you into taking the step you were afraid to take, push you out of your comfort zone into something that will ultimately be better. For some people I love, it’s harder to see how the changes will lead to a positive future. But in those situations, we can know that it won’t always be like this. Something will change, life will keep moving and evolving.
My brother told me, “Know that everything, even the mistakes, the pain, the crap, the heartache, and the confusion mean something inexplicably deep and true. ... No matter what the outcome — it’s crucial to who we are and who we are becoming. It’s how we handle it and choose to process and respond that shows simply who we are now, and how we are being shaped by it.”
When life doesn’t look like you expected, when you’re left reeling and hurting and wondering how this is actually your life, take time to process that pain, to let yourself grieve. But then take a breath. This is life. You’re here. You’re alive. That’s what counts. Hang in there to see what happens next.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.