This is the sixth in a series of articles about veterans who are buried in the Rock Springs cemetery who do not have a gravestone. The High Desert Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is working with others in the community, including the Rock Springs Historical Museum, American Legion and Auxiliary, Vase Funeral Home, Veterans Service Office, Rocket-Miner, and Rock Springs Cemetery to recognize the service of these men.
Two veterans buried in Rock Springs belonged to Torrey’s Rough Riders during the Spanish-American War in 1898. Sgt. Prentice George Landenberger (1874-1899) was living in Rock Springs at the time of his enlistment in Troop F under Capt. Hoadley. Congress authorized “cowboy units” for three volunteer cavalry organizations with Col. Leonard Wood, Theodore Roosevelt and Jay Torrey commanding.
Torrey served one term in the Wyoming State Legislature from 1894-96 from Fremont County. Torrey’s command had soldiers from Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, Nevada, and Idaho. The 2nd US Volunteer Cavalry assembled at Fort D.A. Russell in Cheyenne in May 1898 and left for Jacksonville, Florida, in June. Due to a tragic train crash between the two Wyoming trains near Tupelo, Mississippi, with the death of 15 soldiers, the Rough Riders did not go to Cuba but remained in Jacksonville where 30 soldiers died of typhoid fever.
The Torrey Rough Riders returned to Cheyenne and were discharged in October 1898. Prentice was born in Philadelphia to John and Elizabeth Gustine Landenberger. Both his parents came from very wealthy families in the woolen hosiery and clothing business and furniture making business. After the death of his father, his mother married a German baron, Curt Von Knobloch, a well-known figure around the state of Wyoming. Prentice had two brothers, Dr. John Carroll Landenberger (1875-1962) of Salt Lake City and Charles Austin Landenberger (1889-1908). The family moved to Wyoming in 1886. Prentice died four weeks after he was kicked in the head by a horse. His funeral included military honors by his unit, Troop F and by the volunteer fire department of which he was a member.
Another veteran of Torrey’s Rough Riders was James Brown Willison, who joined in Utah in Troop I as a trumpeter. James was born in 1865 in Scotland and came with his family in 1880 to Evanston. When his father died a few years later, the family moved to Utah. He was living in Salt Lake County when he enlisted in Troop I of the 2nd US Volunteer Cavalry and listed his occupation as “cowboy.” He was discharged in Jacksonville, Florida.
In 1917 when he registered for the World War I draft, he was living in Bannock County, Idaho. By 1940, he was living at Fort Lyon, Colorado, as a patient in the VA hospital. His brother Matthew brought him to Rock Springs for burial. Very little is known about his life after his military service.
Olie/Ollie “Whitey” Finley was born in Giles County, Tennessee, sometime between 1862 and 1877. The 1880 Marshall County, Tennessee, census shows Olie as a 3-year-old in the household of his parents, Andrew Johnson “John” and Roseanne (Nash) Finley. Sometime before 1895 the family moved to Iola in Allen County, Kansas. Olie enlisted in the 23rd Kansas Volunteer Infantry, a “colored” regiment and served in Cuba from August 1898 to March 1899 for garrison duty. The 23rd was a black company with black officers, a rarity in the Army. They were formed in Topeka on July 23, 1898, and were well equipped with guns and uniforms and equipment.
Spain surrendered on July 4, and control of Cuba was passed to American hands in August. At the same time American troops were dying of tropical diseases, so the Army decided that troops from the South and blacks were better suited for the climate. At the time of discharge, the Kansas adjutant general said the 23rd Kansas was “thoroughly drilled and maintained at all times excellent discipline. The officers were all men of intelligence, and the enlisted men obedient and prompt in the performance of all duties required of them and the regiment received the commendation of the officers under whose command it served. The state of Kansas may be well proud of the record of the 23rd Kansas.”
Despite the excellent performance of the soldiers in the Civil War and in Cuba, it was not until the 1950s the Kansas National Guard finally integrated on a permanent basis. Olie applied for a military pension in 1927 in Wyoming. He appears to have come to Wyoming before 1920. He died in Rock Springs in 1947.
George Alfred Davis was born in Vernal in Uinta County, Utah in 1881, and according to his obituary in 1948, he served in the war against Spain as a 17-year-old. No records for his service have been located. He lived in Bitter Creek in Sweetwater County from 1915 to 1948 and worked as a stockman (sheep) and predatory animal trapper. On his 1918 WWI draft registration, he stated he was working for John Hay as a trapper and listed J.W. Davis of Duchesne, Utah, as his nearest relative.
On the 1930 Bitter Creek census he was listed as a fur trapper and had been married to Grace since 1921. She died in Bitter Creek in 1931 and is buried in her home state of Iowa. Grace had been previously married to Coyd Conley in 1903. George was survived by his stepsons Eugene Conley of Bitter Creek and Barry (Gerry) Conley of Cheyenne.
Another veteran who worked in the sheep industry was Lorenzo Martinez, born in 1855 in Silver City in Grant County, New Mexico. He lived in the Rock Springs area from 1904 to 1941 and was a sheepherder. He would have been 43 years old at the time of the Spanish-American War, and other than his obituary, no military records have been located. Enlistment would have been in New Mexico or Colorado. Lorenzo was married three times and apparently widowed all three times. He had three children. Part of his time in Sweetwater County was at the Maxon Ranch.
GRAVESTONE PROJECT UPDATE
The High Desert Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) continues to work on the gravestone project for veterans in the Rock Springs Cemetery who do not have gravestones. So far, 35 applications have been submitted to the Veterans Administration via the Veterans Service Office, including 15 recent applications;
nine were placed in the summer; and 18 have arrived and are waiting to be placed in the spring. Additional research is being done on other veterans. There are 56 veterans that they are trying to get gravestones for by Memorial Day 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.