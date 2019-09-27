Andrew Yang, who is running for president, wants the government to give us all $1,000 a month in guaranteed income.
And Elizabeth Warren, who is also running for president, wants to give geezers like me another $200 a month in our Social Security payments.
This, according to today’s brave new way of thinking – in which massive accumulated debt is apparently just ducky with, well, pretty much everyone – makes Andrew Yang a much better candidate than Warren. If nobody ever has to pay anything back, well, party on, fellow bodacious dudes, and cast your vote for Andrew Yang.
Yee-Haa, as we say out here in the Big Empty.
That’s because anyone who can do grade school arithmetic (a small group, admittedly, and getting smaller every day), understands that those figures above make Yang an $800 a month better choice for president. And for those not on Social Security yet, he is a $1,000 a month better candidate, which should really ink the pact.
In today’s meat-hook based, get yours now before some other greedy jerk gets it world, your choice is obvious. Think of what you could do with $1,000 extra a month. We’re talking recreational vehicle payments, here, pal. Bass boats. Cosmetic surgery to make you look hot and sexy. Gold chains. Where do I sign up for the Yang campaign? I’ll go door to door for a bass boat.
With Warren, on the other hand, $200 extra a month in Social Security, which they will tax, won’t buy you much of an RV. Compared to Yang’s guaranteed income, Warren’s proposal is what the kids call “weak sauce.”
This, from the woman who told another candidate that you have to dream big to run for president, and why would anyone who says something can’t be done even want the job of president. (Because some things can’t be done, maybe? Just asking.) So, Warren should think big, and fork over another $800 a month if she wants our votes, and not just for those of us on Social Security. If we’re pigging out, let’s not go half-pig.
Think not what you can do for your country. Think what it can do for YOU! Hop on board the gravy train, friend. Let’s not be idealistic moon calves.
I used to worry about our grandchildren someday getting saddled with the bill for all this, and the bill-skip legacy we are leaving. But then it occurred to me that cute babies ultimately turn into obnoxious teenagers and then know-it-all 20 somethings, with lots of scary tattoos, bad language and crazy ideas. They think socialism is swell, and freedom of speech is dangerous and icky. Guys in hoodies beat up people they don’t like. So why worry about them when we could be getting our $1,000 a month from Andrew Yang?
Woo-Hoo, as the saying goes.
Vote for Andrew and start thinking about how big an outboard you want on that bass boat.
The other candidates have equally ambitious plans to pound money (we don’t have) down rat holes of every size, shape and description. Most want Medicare for everybody, no matter what the cost, because, well, government does such a wonderful job on everything. Obamacare was such a huge success, they figure, that we should all be getting our free health care at the post office by now.
Free college education? Why not? We’ve got the credit card out, so just add that to the bill. And we’re not just talking about people who need help sending their kids to college. Free college for everyone, including those who cheat to get their kids into fancy colleges, or Photoshop their kid’s face onto a picture of Johnny Weissmuller to get him a swimming team scholarship, or on that famous shot of Babe Ruth pointing to right field to get them a baseball scholarship.
“Yup, that’s my kid! Sign him up, coach!”
I’m sleeping much better now that I’ve joined the majority of Americans and quit worrying about our $22 trillion debt. As that song from the 1990s said, “Don’t worry, be happy.”
We’re going to keep spending money like we had money to spend.
And my only worry is which bass boat to buy with my free money from Andrew Yang.
Dave Simpson has been a newsman for four decades, working as a reporter, editor, publisher and columnist. He lives in Cheyenne. He can be reached at davesimpson145@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.