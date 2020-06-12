Some years ago, one of our elders told our worship pastor, “I love spring! Praise God! You don’t have to shovel sunshine off your driveway.” I overheard the words, and they were special to me.
Again, as usual, winter and spring have been having it out big time. I was in Colorado on Tuesday, and I-80 was closed over Sherman Pass between Cheyenne and Laramie for over 12 hours. I got on the road shortly after it was open, and snow plowed to the side of the road was 1 to 2 feet high.
Winter fought back last Sunday night as the temperature up on the hill where we live went down to 28 degrees. So I was up in the darkness covering all my tomatoes. This past Thursday morning, I took the sheets off the plants and praised God the tomato plants were saved. As I was late getting in the garden, I finally see a few green shoots coming up from dead seeds, and it makes me thrilled. I love to garden, and I praise the Lord we never have to shovel sunshine off our driveways.
Deep within our souls, each of us respond with joy at the coming of spring. We missed March Madness because of the pandemic. Yet God’s promise of spring has happened on time. Buds started bulging as the sap started to rise. As Easter time arrived, we saw tulips rise from the dead. The One who raised up from death after dying for us at Calvary, every year rehearses His almighty power in the spring.
In Wyoming, our spring comes much later than Salt Lake or Denver, but it does finally come. And when it fully arrives, as it was back up to 80 degrees after being down in the 20s, there’s no more need for any of us to shovel sunshine from our driveways. One unfailing constant is: spring always follows winter. Always!
The trees have leafed out, the lilacs have bloomed, and gone, and I stood under our Wolf River Apple trees and started counting all the little apples that are about as large as a dime. Come late September, they will be larger than softballs.
I love the romantic spring words of Song of Solomon which declare, “Arise, my darling, my beautiful one, and come along. For behold, the winter is past, the rain is over and gone. The flowers have already appeared in the land; The time has arrived for pruning the vines, and the voice of the turtledove has been heard in our land.”
Today I read again the powerful words written in a free verse style of poetry called “Welcome Spring!” Adam Tierney-Eliot wrote these words on March 26, 2006, for a sermon he was preaching on spring from the Song of Solomon. He wrote: “No matter how we may feel about winter: the season, Whether we love the cold clear days, The skiing and other sports, Or if we could just as soon do without these things; There are few people who cannot identify with this passage from the Song of Solomon. After all, there are very few who have never at one time or another, endured the winter of the heart.
“You know what your winter of the heart feels like, better than I can tell you. But we have, most of us, experienced the emptiness, Felt the cold of a moment of doubt, pain, or anxiety, And struggled through day after day, week after week, Unsure, sometimes, of what to do or what the next moment will bring. Many of us, also will acknowledge, that the winter of the heart comes regularly, too; on its own cycle, and some winters are harsher than others.”
These past three months of our pandemic of the coronavirus, our church family has experienced the loss of quite a few of our people. It has truly been a time of sorrowing with each other with recurrent deaths. Hope springs eternal in the human breast, and I am hoping and trusting the deaths will stop.
Keats once wrote, “A thing of beauty is a joy forever; Its loveliness increases; it can never pass into nothingness.”
Spring is such a thing of beauty, is it not? Though nature can almost become unforgiving, God is love. The welcome of spring is God’s annual doing. I rally to it. I rejoice in it. I call and pray for it.
I hoed the garden today in the late moments of this spring. I embrace the warm dirt and I rejoice to plant little dead seeds which are springing to life. Thank God we won’t have to shovel sunshine from our driveways.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
