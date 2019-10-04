“How do you like working with a bunch of liberals?”
That was the question posed to my daughter recently upon telling someone she worked at the newspaper.
Perhaps that person was picturing a group of flaming liberals huddled together and conspiring how best to impose their will on others while filling the newspaper with their bias. Applying stereotypes because of a person’s occupation is itself a terrible form of bias.
The small staff here at the Rocket Miner does include some people who would proudly refer to themselves as liberals, but there are others who could be called conservatives and probably some in between. My daughter Hannah and I both enjoy working with all of them.
In our office, coworkers aren’t viewed as ideologies — they’re people and fellow members of the community that we all care about and are working together for. I spend a good chunk of each day with a dedicated group of people who get along well in spite of a variety of backgrounds, points of view and political leanings. Our combined focus is on informing our community, one that encompasses a huge area of land in southwest Wyoming, and helping the businesses in it.
Here’s a look at just a few of the people we have the privilege of being employed with.
Anyone who knows Pam Haynes would be quick to agree that there isn’t a better person to work for or with. She started her Rocket Miner career many years ago as a newspaper carrier and worked her way up to circulation manager. She is the best boss Hannah has ever had and is a close friend.
When the newspaper was still delivered by carrier, Pam was up all night for six nights each week putting the paper together then spending hours delivering routes that didn’t have a carrier. During winters, this often involved frigid cold and deep snow. She came to the rescue of carriers who got stuck or had other problems. Frequently, she would get just a few hours of sleep before showing up at the office again, delivering misses and doing office work.
After the change in publication to postal delivery, Pam was in charge of learning and implementing new circulation software. When not at work, Pam uses nearly every second of her time to care for others and rescue animals.
Our editor Caleb Michael Smith also defines commitment and diligence. He has worked hard at the Rocket Miner for more than a decade, starting as a copy editor. He came from another state, but has adopted Sweetwater County as his own.
Caleb has served as interim editor several times during the past few years. He skillfully stepped up to the plate and continued to go above and beyond the call of duty, at times without the recognition or advancement he deserved.
There is no such thing as a 40-hour work week for him. Editing the work of others is just the beginning — some of the many other duties he fulfills are finding the best wire and exchange stories; attending meetings; writing excellent stories, columns and editorials; taking photos; and dealing with the public in a kind and professional manner even when people are rude and demanding. He never seems to consider a task “beneath him” and is always willing to do whatever is needed.
Our new general manager Kellie Nicholson is also ready to do what is necessary for the Rocket Miner to succeed going into the future. She brought enthusiasm and optimism with her when she came to Rock Springs in August, and she has been an encouragement to staff.
Other Rocket Miner employees who have served for years include Emily Nash, the go-to person who keeps the office running smoothly, and Nicole Malicoat, the one who often works long hours to create our special sections, along with her many other duties. I could point out exceptional qualities about each and every employee here. Regardless of our positions or opinions, I truly believe we work well together as a team and treat one another with respect.
I hope the same can be said of others working in community journalism around the country, and that people will stop promoting workplace and other stereotypes.
In these days of polarized opinions and deep, antagonistic divisions over everything from Trump to climate change to immigration to bathrooms, it is more important than ever to be civil to those we disagree with, see one another as people with worth and needs, and find common ground to work together for the good of our communities and country.
Lisa Romero is photographer/digital media manager at the Rocket-Miner. She can be reached at photos@rocketminer.com.
