When people die, the holes they leave behind in the lives of family, friends, co-workers and neighbors ache like physical wounds. Their emotional and spiritual absence is physically felt. Death is inevitable, but some methods cause more pain due to the mourned missed opportunities and unanswered questions left in their wake.
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. It’s an acknowledgement of the shadow suicide casts on individuals, survivors and society. More than 41,000 die by suicide each year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is the 10th-leading cause of death among American adults and the second-leading cause of death among those ages 10-24.
It is estimated that every 13 minutes someone in the United States takes their life, and many more attempt suicide or have suicidal thoughts or plans, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Suicide rates in our state are nearly twice the U.S. average – roughly 24 per 100,000 people compared to 14 per 100,000 people in 2016. State figures show suicide rates for Wyoming residents 15 years and older are higher than the U.S. suicide rates. These rates increase rapidly after age 14 and peak at age groups 40-44 years and again at 80-84 years
Those who promote suicide awareness and prevention want to talk without increasing the risk of harm. The language used in these discussions has the potential to heighten or lower the danger. Journalists have an important role to play, as our coverage amplifies messages.
The Rocket Miner generally follows the Associated Press guidelines to not cover suicides or suicide attempts, unless the person involved is a well-known figure or the circumstances are particularly unusual or publicly disruptive. In cases where family members sent an obituary acknowledging suicide, we did not remove the cause of death.
Headlines, word choice, and descriptions influence the impact of suicide. According to the AP, “suicide stories, when published, should not go into detail on methods used. Suicide prevention experts believe, based on experience and some studies, that the less said in the media about the methods of suicide, the less likelihood that a death will prompt at-risk people from taking their lives by that same method in the days immediately after.”
The AP says avoid using the phrase “committed suicide.” Alternate phrases include “killed himself,” “took her own life” or “died by suicide.” The idea is to use direct, frank language and not apply descriptions that make suicide seem romanticized or idealized.
It’s tempting to use jargon or clichés to spare ourselves or others pain. In the case of suicide, however, being too polite can encourage copycats. We all have to watch ourselves. In an early draft of this piece, I caught myself using the phrase, “I’ve lost a friend to suicide,” as if suicide was the killer, like cancer or heart disease. I wince as I type this, but it’s more honest to say, “I had a friend who killed herself.” The words I choose won’t bring her back or silence the questions I have about doing more when I had the chance, but they can redirect the debate we have with those who are still here to listen.
People touch more lives than they realize. The Wyoming Department of Health reports that for every single suicide, there are anywhere from “six to 32 people left as suicide survivors, which most studies agree is an underestimate.” These people are deeply impacted by each suicide and experience a range of complex grief reactions including guilt, anger, abandonment, denial, helplessness, and shock, which also raises their personal risk of suicide.
No one is immune to dark thoughts. How we deal with them, and whether people choose to reach out to others, makes a big impact. We should be watchful for the signs of suicide, which include:
— Talking about wanting to die.
— Looking for a way to kill oneself.
— Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose.
— Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain.
— Talking about being a burden to others.
— Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs.
— Acting anxious, agitated, or recklessly.
— Sleeping too little or too much.
— Withdrawing or feeling isolated.
— Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge.
— Displaying extreme mood swings.
So what do you do if you see these signs?
— Do not leave the person alone.
— Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs, or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.
— Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
— Take the person to an emergency room, or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.
We can all do our part by listening and showing that we care. As noted in the city of Rock Springs’ proclamation of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a simple phone call, message, handshake or hug can go a long way toward helping someone realize that suicide is not the answer. By helping people deal with their short-term pain, we can avoid the heartache, long-term doubts and increased risk of death that lingers after each suicide.
Caleb Michael Smith is the editor at the Rocket-Miner. He can be reached at editor@rocketminer.com.
