On Dec. 20, 1921, soon a hundred years ago, two off-duty Tulsa police officers were rabbit hunting a mile east of the city on Federal Drive, now Admiral Place. A car with four gunmen wearing masks drove up and four hijackers ordered them to raise their hands.
The two rabbit hunting policemen were Harry H. Aurandt and Detective Ike Wilkerson. Ike’s shotgun jammed, but the bandits shot both Harry and Ike, and they drove away. Ike lived, but Harry died.
Ike Wilkerson knew only two of the men who fired at them. He testified that Alvis Fears shot only once, but Tom Cook fired five times at these off-duty policemen.
Harry Aurandt was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. Before Harry died, he told the doctor, “They shot me with both my hands in the air.”
The two bandits who shot the policemen were convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison by a jury that deliberated 50 hours in a trial in Pawnee County. Tom Cook’s conviction was reversed on appeal because hearsay testimony had been allowed in the trial. Alvis Fears was given a temporal leave from prison and was never seen again.
Harry Aurandt’s survivors included his wife, a daughter, 13, and a son, 3, named Paul Harvey Aurandt, who grew up to become the famous radio commentator, Paul Harvey.
Paul Harvey, born in 1918, died in 2009. Certainly, it could be said that this radio broadcaster had a bias toward policemen, but I believe he had a justified bias based on losing his precious dad at the age of 3.
Over 40 years ago, Paul Harvey once shared a tribute to policemen that needs to be heard again, in these days of looting, rioting, killing, and “throwing under the bus” thousands of policemen, because of the tragic death of a motionless, moaning man at the foot of a squad car. The man keeping his knee on the neck of this man, George Floyd, who died, was truly a Minneapolis police officer. In the wake of the death of this African American man, one of the sad results has been the way all policemen have been labeled following the death of George Floyd. We must know that labeling all policemen “en masse” because of this tragic killing, is both unfair, false, and unjustified.
Over 40 years ago, Paul Harvey wrote this tribute to policemen that needs to be heard again. Listen!
A policeman is a composite of what all men are, a mingling of a saint and sinner, dust, and deity. Gulled statistics wave the fan over the stinkers, underscore instances of dishonesty and brutality because they are “new.” What they really mean is that they are exceptional, unusual, not commonplace.
Buried under the frost is the fact: Less than one-half of 1% of policemen misfit the uniform. That is a better average than you will find among clergy! What is a policeman made of? He, of all men, is once the most needed and the most unwanted. He is a strangely nameless creature who is “sir” to his face and “fuzz” to his back. He must be such a diplomat that he can settle differences between individuals so that each will think he won.
But … If the policeman is neat, he is conceited; if he is careless, he is a bum. If he is pleasant, he is flirting; if not, he is a grouch. He must make an instant decision which would require months for a lawyer to make. But … If he hurries, he is careless; if he is deliberate, he is lazy. He must be first to an accident and infallible with his diagnosis. He must be able to start breathing, stop bleeding, tie splints and, above all, be sure the victim goes home without a limp. Or expect to be sued.
The police officer must know every gun, draw on the run, and hit where it doesn’t hurt. He must be able to whip two men twice his size and half his age without damaging his uniform and without being “brutal.” If you hit him, he is a coward. If he hits you, he is a bully. A policeman must know everything-and not tell. He must know where all the sin is and not partake.
A policeman must, from a single strand of hair, be able to describe the crime, the weapon, and the criminal — and tell you where the criminal is hiding. But … If he catches the criminal, he is lucky; if he does not, he is a dunce. If he gets promoted, he has political pull; if he does not, he is a dullard. The policeman must chase a bum lead to a dead-end, stake out ten nights to tag one witness who saw it happen-but refuses to remember.
The policeman must be a minister, a social worker, a diplomat, a tough guy, and a gentleman. And, of course, he will have to be a genius. For he will have to feed a family on a policeman’s salary.
Maybe it is time once again to thank God for our policemen. What a job they do for us, for our cities, for our communities, and for our country.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.