Have any of you felt hopeless lately? Really, hopeless? It’s a place many of us go to and it may be that today you are hopeless.
I read a short story written by Seth Stewart recently down in Texas. He talked about growing up in a family that didn’t have very much. At one time, his mom had her three children living with her in a tiny college dorm room while she was finishing up her college degree. Later, Seth’s mother moved to a bigger home, but they couldn’t afford it. Over and over, the power was shut off, the water was shut off, and for weeks, they lived as his Mom said, “like Pilgrims.”
In these desperate times, Seth’s mom would say, “Through these desperate times, let’s never forget God is with us, and watching over us.”
He said the children often asked her, “How can you be so sure, Mom? We don’t even have water to wash our clothes, and barely any food in the kitchen! How can you be so sure?”
Then, as always, she would answer the same way, by quoting Jeremiah 29: 11. “I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
In his adolescent life, Seth watched it come true. His mom stayed in school. As she started working on her doctoral degree, their home overflowed with more than enough funds, food, and it was a home full of love. Seth simply testified, “I have witnessed first-hand in my own life that God will never fail.”
There are many different true stories of hopelessness, but one story stands out to me. Martin Pistorius was 12 years old when a mysterious illness began slowly robbing him of his ability to walk, talk, or communicate on any level. Finally, he descended into a vegetative state that left the doctors baffled and his family despairing. His parents were told to take their son home because his time left was limited.
“His time wasn’t limited. Martin just kept going, just kept going,” said his mother.
The first two years, Martin was in a coma-like condition, motionless, unresponsive, and utterly unconscious. After two years into his horrendous ordeal, his mind began to wake up. Unfortunately, his mind was the only thing that began to awaken. Martin was soon fully conscious, but unable to communicate with the outside world. No one, not even his parents, his closest caretakers or his doctors knew that he could hear and see everything going on around him. Martin felt trapped, claustrophobic, terrified, and he felt he would surely go insane.
His lowest moment came when he heard his mother say, “I hope you die.” So full of despair, she later unsuccessfully attempted to take her own life. As for his father, for 10 years, his life consisted of getting up early in the morning, driving his helpless son to a special care center, then picking him up eight hours later and driving him home, where he would be bathed, fed and put to bed. Martin remained trapped in his frozen body.
Later he testified, “I knew who I was and where I was, and I understood I’d been robbed of a real life.”
Suddenly, after more than a decade of imprisonment within his own body, Martin began to once again feel his members. Slowly and painstakingly, movement followed, and then began rigorous rehabilitation. In his late 20s, he learned to use a computer to speak. Soon after that, he got a government job. Then he graduated from college with a degree in computer science, started his own web design company and then, miraculously his dream came true. He got married to his wife Joanna in 2008.
“The Martin Pistorious’ story may sound far-fetched.” That’s a quote from Snopes.com, but it went on to say, “The National Institute of Neurological Orders and Stroke states ‘locked-in syndrome’ is in fact, a real disorder: Locked-in syndrome is a rare neurological disorder characterized by complete paralysis of voluntary muscles in all parts of the body except for those that control eye movement. Communication may be possible with blinking eye movements.” On Jan. 9, 2015, Martin’s amazing story and his book, “The Ghost Boy,” was told on NPR radio in a show called “Invisibilia.”
Never give up! Never give up! No matter how hopeless you are, never quit trusting God can bring you hope and healing. Trust Him today. God is still our God of miracles.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
