A couple years back, a retiring U.S. Navy chief petty officer I had watched grow up back in the day, asked me for tips on how to start a law enforcement career.
Fast forward to today. He texted me from the police academy, fully excited that they were going to start firearms training and I imagine starry eyed and very, very proud of himself. He should be. He has taken on a second career of similar dedication to his fellow man.
I gave him words of encouragement and wished him continued good luck in his studies and his career.
Then, in my heart, I was wondering to myself why in hell ANYONE would desire this career at this time in history. Then my thoughts drifted to my own brave son, “Cody the Cop.” He is deeply committed; so much better a cop than I ever was and surrounded with some great partners on the job in his city. He is about halfway to retirement.
Like hundreds of thousands of fellow lawmen across the country, I have no doubt my boy and his friends have thought about whether or not this career is worth it. I honestly cannot imagine it. I cannot say what I would do. In my days behind a badge, there were some pretty low moments but nothing like this.
Of course as his dad, I am certain this world is not nearly good enough for him. They don’t deserve him. But, they do deserve protection from evil; the depth and depravity of which only police officers on the street know.
They also deserve the peace and civility only law enforcement can provide and, they deserve the compassion. The love. The greatest love man can offer: “No greater love than this; that a man lay down his life for his friend.” John 15:13
While I pray every day that this Biblical demonstration of love is never again needed, we all know it will be. Somewhere. Someday. Someone. Not a prophesy. A sad, historic certainty.
I ask only that if a life must be sacrificed, that it is not given in vain; but rather, to a deserving public. Deeply humble and grateful.
Especially, during these times.
Jim Geeting is a retired Wyoming state trooper and author. He lives in Rock Springs. You can write him at jwgeeting@live.com.
