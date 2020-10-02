The Green River Formation is in every first-year geology textbook in the U.S., and I’d imagine mentioned in geology textbooks around the world. I actually knew of the formation and of Rock Springs decades before I came to live here, and for good reason: the fossils of this area are world-famous.
The Green River Formation is an Eocene (56 to 33.9 million years ago) geologic formation that records the sedimentation in a group of marine lakes in three basins along the present-day Green River. The formation of these intermontane basin/ lake environments during the Eocene resulted from mountain building and uplift of the Rocky Mountains and the rise in global sea level during this period.
These basin/lakes are known as Lake Gosiute, Lake Uinta, and Fossil Lake. The sediments from these lakes were deposited in very fine layer pairs, a dark layer during the spring/summer and a light-hue layer in the winter, called varves. The dark color represents a higher level of organic matter than the lighter hues created during the winter months. The sediments of the Green River Formation accessible today present a continuous record of over six million years.
The lithology (rock types) of the lake sediments is varied and includes sandstones, mudstones, siltstones, oil shales, coal beds, saline evaporite beds, and a variety of limestones and dolomites. Volcanic ash layers within the various sediments from the then active Absaroka volcanic field to the north and the San Juan volcanic field to the southeast provide dateable horizons within the sediments, which makes this area a treasure trove to the geologist.
In the Fossil Lake area in particular, the depositional environment at the time of the Eocene was want is called a Lagerstätte: a fossil site exhibiting extraordinary preservation and often faunal or floral diversity. (The word lagerstätte translates from German as lager and stätte; literally meaning “place of storage,” if you were curious).
The most productive zone — called the Split Fish Layer — consists of a series of varves about 6 feet thick, and contains lots and lots of fish and other animal fossils. These are easily split along the layers to reveal the fossils, hence the section’s name. The Split Fish Layer represents around 4,000 years of deposition. The second fossil zone, the 18 inch layer, is a layer that also contains abundant detailed fossils, but is harder to work because the varves don’t split as easily.
As a side note, the trona beds of Sweetwater County are international known for a variety of rare evaporite minerals (you know that, but I thought you might like to know that the world knows it, too). The Green River Formation is also the type locality (the location where a particular rock type, stratigraphic unit or mineral species is first identified) for several rare minerals: bradleyite, ewaldite, loughlinite, norsethite, paralabuntsovite-Mg, shortite and wegscheiderite.
If you’re interested in learning more, I would suggest Lance Grande’s book “The Lost World of Fossil Lake: Snapshots from Deep Time.” It’s fantastic.
Next time: The Oregon Trail!
Dr. Dana L. Pertermann teaches anthropology and geology at Western Wyoming Community College. She conducts archaeological research along the Oregon Trail, and has written a book on archaeological field methods called “The Archaeology of Engagement.” She is also very active on social media, with a scholarly blog at www.CulturalInfluence.blog, and a TikTok account at www.tiktok.com/@letscience. She can be reached for questions at dpertermann@westernwyoming.edu.
