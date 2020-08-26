Well, it happened again four years ago, the candidate who won the popular vote is not in the White House.
I wrote a column almost exactly five years ago predicting that this might happen v again, and it did.
Hillary Clinton won the popular vote with 65,853,625 votes, or 48% of the votes to Donald Trump’s 62,985,106 votes, or 45.9% of the votes. Clinton won by 3 million more votes cast by the American voters, which clearly indicates that the PEOPLE wanted Clinton to be President.
Because 232 electorates voted for Clinton to 306 electorates voted for Trump, this country has someone in the White House that 65,853,625 voters did not want. Now, in just two months, we could be facing that same fate.
Why should 538 people, (electorates), decide who the President of the United Sates should be as opposed to the 128,838,731 American citizens who voted in the 2016 election? Why do we even bother voting if we are not one of the 538 electorates? I am in no way suggesting that we not vote, but the way we elect the President of the United States is not a fair sample of what Americans actually want.
The Presidential election is the only election that we use the Electoral College, all other elections in this country are determined by the popular vote, so why can’t we use the popular vote to choose the President?
This is not the first time, or even the second time this has happened in the United States where the candidate who won the popular vote did not win the Presidency. It also happened in 2000 to Al Gore. Gore won 47,123,818, or 49% of the popular vote to George H.W. Bush’s 47,063,088 or 48% of the popular vote, but because Bush had 271 electorates to Gore’s 266, Bush was declared the winner.
Losing the Presidency but winning the popular vote also happened in 1842 to Andrew Jackson; in 1876 to Samuel Tilden; and in 1888 to Grover Cleveland. All in all, to date, five candidates had won the votes of the American people, but lost the election.
With Wyoming having only three electorates, it is critical that all of our popular votes go towards the election of the President of the United States.
So why do we even have an Electoral College? According to History.com, among the many thorny questions debated by the delegates to the 1787 Constitutional Convention, one of the hardest to resolve was how to elect the president. The Founding Fathers debated for months, with some arguing that Congress should pick the president and others insistent on a democratic popular vote. Their compromise is known as the Electoral College.
In the 21st Century, and with today’s technology, however, the Electoral College is an archaic way to choose a President. We need to let each voter’s vote count, not just the 538 electorates.
According to the National Archives Electoral College section, Electoral votes are allocated among the States based on the Census. Every State is allocated a number of votes equal to the number of senators and representatives in its U.S. Congressional delegation—two votes for its senators in the U.S. Senate plus a number of votes equal to the number of its Congressional districts.
Under the 23rd Amendment of the Constitution, the District of Columbia is allocated three electors and treated like a State for purposes of the Electoral College.
Each State, which includes the District of Columbia, decides how to appoint its electors. Currently all States use the popular vote results from the November general election to decide which political party chooses the individuals who are appointed.
All States, except for Maine and Nebraska have a winner-take-all policy where the State looks only at the overall winner of the state-wide popular vote. Maine and Nebraska, however, appoint individual electors based on the winner of the popular vote for each Congressional district and then two electors based on the winner of the overall state-wide popular vote.
Even though Maine and Nebraska don't use a winner-take-all system, it is rare for either State to have a split vote. Each has done so once: Nebraska in 2008 and Maine in 2016.
The allocations are based on the 2010 Census. They are effective for the 2012, 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.
Wyoming ranks first in which state’s vote counts the least. I don’t know about you, but I want my vote to count just as much as any other person’s, no matter what state you live in.
The Electoral College is the most archaic and antiquated system there is to elect the highest office in the country, and, the most powerful person in the world. Plus, every vote should count. Let this country, once and for all; get rid of the Electoral College.
Connie Wilcox-Timar is a lifestyles and community news reporter. She can be reached at lifestyle1@rocketminer.com.
