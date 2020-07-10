I’ll never forget the first time I listened through the “Hamilton” soundtrack. I was delivering newspapers for the Rocket Miner during the horrible winter of 2016-17. It was the middle of the night, freezing cold, and my poor little Chevy Impala kept getting stuck in a foot of fresh snow. As I dug myself out repeatedly, I kept from losing my mind by focusing on the founding fathers rapping about the revolutionary war.
I can’t tell you how many times I’ve listened to “Hamilton” since then {span}—{/span} enough to be proud of my ability to rap along to “Guns and Ships.” But as a Broadway fan from Wyoming who could barely afford tickets to “Hamilton,” let alone the trip to New York City, and who missed her chances at any nearby tour performances, I’ve been a “Hamilton” fan for over three years without getting to see it performed live.
But now, thanks to Lin-Manuel Miranda and Disney+, all those of us who’ve been waiting for our chance to be in “the room where it happens” can see “Hamilton” performed on stage {span}—{/span} on our screens.
“Hamilton” is a popular, award-winning musical that presents “the story of America then, told by America now,” using contemporary music and non-white actors to tell the story of Alexander Hamilton. The “Hamilton” film is a professionally filmed production of the live stage show, performed by the original Broadway cast, and it is now available to stream on Disney+.
In case you haven’t already watched “Hamilton” over the past week, I’ll give you five reasons why you need to see it. (Or if you have watched out, you can geek out with me over how great it is, then go watch it again.)
1 — THE MUSIC
While “Hamilton” is especially famous for bringing rap to Broadway in a big way, that’s not all there is to it. The music is a combination of several styles, including hip hop, jazz, R&B, pop, traditional Broadway showtunes, and more. The show moves between impressively fast raps, slow and emotional ballads, upbeat dance numbers, and everywhere in between, doing so in a way that feels cohesive and dynamic. The songs are catchy, moving, and exciting. It is a sung-through musical, so don’t expect much dialogue, but considering how naturally the lyrics carry the story, you’ll hardly notice. I do recommend using subtitles so you can keep up with and appreciate the complexity of all the words.
2 — THE DESIGN/CHOREOGRAPHY
For fans like me who had heard “Hamilton,” perhaps the most exciting part of this film was getting to actually see it come to life. The staging of this musical is unique, using a relatively simple but effective set design to keep the story moving through multiple locations and time periods while always focusing on the characters. But for me, the best part was getting to see the choreography. The dancers in the “Hamilton” cast are incredible, and the way the choreography fills out the music and adds to the story is beautiful. There are so many details a soundtrack can’t convey, and this film gives us an up-close look.
3 — THE CAST
I’m so thankful Lin-Manuel Miranda and everyone involved decided to create this film with the original cast, because they are incredibly talented and so much fun to watch. The musical ability among the cast is impressive, not only keeping up with the lyrics and hitting some crazy notes but making everything sound great. Their acting skills bring so much life, emotion, and significance to all the songs. And they all embody their character (or characters) in a way that makes them feel real. I especially enjoy watching the actors who play more than one character and seeing the differences in their performances and the significant similarities in their multiple roles. And, personally, my favorite actors are Daveed Diggs for being hilarious and having great hair and Anthony Ramos for being adorable.
4 — THE HISTORY
“Hamilton” tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, but by following him it also tells the stories of several other founding fathers, the Revolutionary War, and the founding and early years of America. The historical details are insightful and fascinating, delving into the lives, relationships, and politics of historical figures. While this is a musical, not a biography, and people have debated and will continue to debate its historical accuracies and inaccuracies, I think the best historical fiction (in any format) doesn’t have to be totally factual. Instead, it can serve as a springboard that makes people interested in learning more and discovering the true history for themselves. “Hamilton” presents a lot of historical information in a compelling way that feels real, relatable, and accessible.
5 — THE STORY
While all the aspects of this musical are compelling, the heart of “Hamilton” is in its story and characters. Each character is complex and multifaceted, with their own personalities and approaches to life. They all make good points and they all make mistakes. The audience is left to judge who they agree or sympathize with and why {span}—{/span} which may change more than once over the course of the musical. As we follow Hamilton through his struggles, victories, and defeats, we feel for him, get frustrated with him, and understand him. The story shows us life as it is, with all its highs and lows, but it consistently comes back to themes of freedom, conviction, grace, and the power of legacies contained in stories.
I still can’t wait for the day when I get to sit in a crowded theater and watch “Hamilton” performed on a stage. Nothing beats that live experience. But for now, during a time when live theater isn’t an option, the “Hamilton” film is a perfect solution, bringing one of the most popular and brilliant musicals of our time into our own homes. And “Hamilton” is the perfect sort of musical that has something for all of us.
So whether you’re the fan who tries to sing every overlapping part of “Nonstop” or you’ve never heard of this show and can’t imagine why counting in French could be sad {span}—{/span} do yourself a favor and go watch “Hamilton.”
Hannah Romero is the digital media manager at the Rocket Miner and can be contacted at hromero@rocketminer.com, or you can follow her on Twitter @hannahromero131.
