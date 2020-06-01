Recent events have troubled me deeply. Not for me personally, but the men and women on the job today. A time when it has never been a tougher calling.
In my time, I came to know several hundred cops from many jurisdictions across the country. In part it was due to being a member for four years, of the National Trooper’s Coalition National Board of Directors. Further, I maintained then and now, many friendships with local police, troopers and sheriff’s offices from both coasts, along with guys like me no longer in the fray. Finally, my dad retired after 30 years on the job himself. It’s in the blood.
With that and my two decades on the street, I learned a few truths about the 800,000 cops across this country. Things we all share in common; be it a belief, a tactic, an opinion, a love or a hate.
The last thing any of them ever want when they sign up, is to hurt anyone. To kill anyone. These are men and women with kids, mortgages, lawns to mow and utility bills. Your neighbors in every sense. They know the day might come and they train relentlessly for that day. They know there is a good chance their career will be over even if they do everything right. They never look forward to it. Never. It is simply a desire to stay alive and go home alive after every shift.
To the person, they hate injustice, unfairness, violence, dishonesty and deceit. Especially when levied upon the weak, the innocent, the ignorant or the very young or old. Such is what drives them.
Humor, often is found in the darkest moments when normal folks might be repulsed or physically sickened. A certain twisted viewpoint becomes a normal way to cope with the ugliness; the smell and sight of death and mayhem committed by some who have no restraint and who visited pain and suffering upon their fellow man. Unless you’ve been a soldier in combat or a cop on the job, don’t even attempt to understand it. All cops have this ability to laugh at some mighty bleak things. They have to. Just thank God you do not.
Recently, we have seen a sorely misinformed and poorly thought out rejection and dangerous questioning of authority, taken to the point of interference or criminal obstruction by many who suddenly feel empowered by the video function on their phones or, have become Facebook “experts” in police tactics, having never worked a shift behind a badge and taking their passive and limited knowledge into half-baked action.
While every cop I know would encourage you to question authority, they would also admonish you not to do so in the heat of a forcible arrest, riot, civil disturbance or large gathering of irate uninformed bystanders, to the point where the officer’s safety becomes a question in THEIR mind. Not your mind. Theirs. You know your intention. They. Do. Not!
Then, once they are in doubt, that desire they have to make it home? It will overrule and trump any of your questioning of their authority. You may think it is your God given right. It is not. Not then, anyway. It is indeed, later, in court, where cooler heads can sort things out. There, you may win but on the street you will lose. Every time.
As for the rioting, this long ago stopped being about Mr. Floyd. As soon as militant, violent groups and individuals arrived at what might have been peaceful protests, any sympathy or concern over that one incident evaporated. Once the excitement and frenzied, calculated hate became unchecked all over the country, that meant those fair-minded cops I mentioned stopped being duty bound to keep the peace, even though they actually shared in the disdain of that one case. Nope. Didn’t even matter.
This whole thing then became about one thing. The priority of protecting themselves and their partners. It was paramount. Nothing else mattered. No understanding or empathy would be gained from that point to today.
As with all turmoil, this too, shall pass. When it does, the lessons available to learn will be manifold but I fear, in many cases, not heeded. I hope I’m wrong, because the survival of the United States; our society and neighborly trust as we know it, will depend upon it.
Jim Geeting is a retired Wyoming state trooper and author. He lives in Rock Springs. You can write him at jwgeeting@live.com.
Log In
